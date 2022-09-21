Digital health applications and the fast-track pathway to public health coverage in Germany: challenges and opportunities based on first results

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1199 (2022) Cite this article. Management of unscheduled urgent care is a complex concern for many healthcare providers. Facing the challenge of appropriately dispatching unscheduled care, primary and emergency physicians have collaboratively implemented innovative strategies such as telephone triage. Currently, new original solutions tend to emerge with the development of new technologies. We created an interactive patient self-triage platform, ODISSEE, and aimed to explore its accuracy and potential factors affecting its performance using clinical case scenarios.

