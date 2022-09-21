Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in Aventura Mall Video Voyeurism Wanted on Same Charge in Broward
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now wanted on similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Ciano Brown after he was caught on camera placing a phone under a woman's...
NBC Miami
Colombian Woman Accused of $32K Jewelry Theft Arrested at Fort Lauderdale Airport
A 39-year-old accused jewel thief from Colombia was arrested as she stepped off a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday, authorities said. Marielys Valencia Martinez is charged with grand theft of property worth more than $20,000 and was in the Broward County Jail Friday without bond on an immigration hold, records show.
Click10.com
Abandoned car in Maine may be clue in case of Miami-Dade boy who vanished in August
MIAMI – An abandoned vehicle that turned up in Maine may provide a clue to the whereabouts of six-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales, who is the subject of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Amber Alert after he vanished on Aug. 27, in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade detectives believed...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating possible abduction of nanny, 2 children in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the scene of what they described as a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the possible abduction of a nanny and two children...
Click10.com
Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah. According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Man tries to rob 13-year-old at fast food restaurant in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday in an effort to identify and locate a thief who attempted to rob a 13-year-old boy at a fast food restaurant. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 19 near the 2200 block of North Federal...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Burglarizing the Homes of Two Asian American Business Owners
PSLPD Port St. Lucie - Friday September 23, 2022: Port St. Lucie and Miami police officers have arrested two people in connection with burglaries at the homes of two Asian American business owners in Port St. Lucie on September 9th. 23-year-old Miller Giovanny Salgado Carvajal of Miami and 29-year-old Derly...
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
Click10.com
Deputies searching for 11-year-old last seen in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and...
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
NBC Miami
‘Please Don't Kill Me': Taxi Driver Begs at Gunpoint, Sunrise Man Arrested
A taxi driver repeatedly begged for his life when an armed customer refused to pay the fare before he was driven to his destination, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Are you pulling a gun on me, man?” the cabbie said in a surveillance video taken inside the taxi....
WSVN-TV
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
Click10.com
Paramedic, nurse face charges over ‘troubling’ narcotics theft in Florida Keys
MIAMI – As detectives continued to investigate the theft of narcotics from the Monroe County Fire Rescue Trauma Star helicopter program, a nurse and a paramedic faced charges, deputies announced Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay referred to the case of the stolen morphine and Versed, a benzodiazepine, as...
Click10.com
Second arrest made in group accused of staking out Rolex store, robbing pair who bought watch
MIAMI – A second man has been arrested in a group robbery of two customers who had purchased a Rolex in Miami’s Design District last month. Miami police arrested 28-year-old Wayne Tarpley at his northwest Miami-Dade home Thursday. It came a little less than a week after the...
WSVN-TV
New video shows man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video showed the moments a tow truck driver opened fire and killed a 38-year-old man. This started Wednesday morning when the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a car on Carolina Avenue, Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage showed the car being towed out...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
Click10.com
911 calls released after tow truck driver shot man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police released audio Thursday of the 911 calls made after a man was shot Wednesday by a tow truck driver. “I need an ambulance right now! I need an ambulance right now!” an agitated 911 caller told a dispatcher. Surveillance cameras captured...
NBC Miami
Argument Over Air Conditioning Gets Heated in Wilton Manors, Ends With Arrest: Police
One man asked to lower the air conditioner setting because he was feeling hot, but the other man got hotter, ripped the thermostat off the wall, threatened and beat him with a gun, screwdriver, and knife, then held him captive, police said. Callen River Glover, 26, has been in the...
Click10.com
Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
