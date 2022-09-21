ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Man arrested in alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday over an alleged armed road rage incident in Hialeah. According to his arrest report, Maykel Escalona, 39, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car driven...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Miami-Dade homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening. Police say the shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and North Miami Avenue. Police have identified the man as 18-year-old Jude Merisier. Officials haven’t said what led up to...
#Police#Violent Crime
Click10.com

Deputies searching for 11-year-old last seen in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday. Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Man caught on camera placing phone up woman's dress

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Friday asked for the public's help to find a man caught on surveillance camera placing a phone underneath the dress of a woman while she shopped at a local store. In a written statement, investigators identified the suspect as Ciano Brown, 30. He was arrested last year in Miami-Dade County during another incident for voyeurism, according to the statement. Police said the man was caught on camera shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a store located at 7900 W. McNab Road. Investigators did not publicly identify the retailer where...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

