ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Recall alert: Ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria risk

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyVIb_0i48qqEP00

CONLEY, Ga. — Have you recently purchased ready-to-eat guacamole, salsa or other vegetable products from a Kroger store in the Southeast? You’d better check your fridge.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GHGA in Conley, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for more than two dozen products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products, which have sell-by dates of Sept. 15 to 19, were distributed Sept. 11 and sold mainly in the deli or produce departments of Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama, GHGA said in a news release. The items include clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat sides and toppings, such as veggie trays, bean dip and pico de gallo, the company said. Visit the FDA or Kroger website to see a complete list of the affected products, their codes and their lot numbers.

GHGA said it learned of the problem Friday, when a lab notified the company “that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” The bacterium “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” as well as “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said. Symptoms may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the recalled items, which have been removed from stores but may remain in consumers’ homes.

If you bought any of the affected products, you should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. For more information, call 1-888-449-9386.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Dr. Jeanne Corwin traveled about two hours on Friday from her hometown of Cincinnati to an Indianapolis abortion clinic, where she saw the clinic's first 12 patients the day after an Indiana judge blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced. It's a trip...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion...
INDIANA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South Florida next week. Tropical Storm Ian first formed Friday morning and has been forecasted by the National Hurricane Center to become...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conley, GA
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge: State must preserve evidence from halted execution

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered Alabama to preserve records and medical supplies associated with a lethal injection attempt after the prison system acknowledged multiple attempts to access the inmate’s veins before calling off the execution. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot

CHICAGO — (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Listeria Monocytogenes#Elderly People#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Ghga
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

In-person voting starts in Minnesota, 3 other early states

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — In-person voting for the midterm elections opened Friday in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, kicking off a six-week sprint to Election Day in a landscape that has changed much since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, is perhaps best known as an election denier who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. John Fetterman, the Democrat hoping to flip the state's Senate seat, has revolutionized how campaigns use social media. And Dr. Mehmet Oz was a TV celebrity long before he launched a GOP Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor on Friday compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent, remarks that Democrats criticized as making light of a serious and dangerous crime. Tudor Dixon referred to the kidnapping plot at...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. — On Thursday, Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists and Wisconsin’s Native Nations recovered a 3,000-year-old canoe from Lake Mendota. According to WFRV, the canoe was at first located by Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with WHS. Thomsen went on a dive during a recreational dive last May and found it about 100 yards where another canoe was found before.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohio Republican stays in campaign amid scrutiny of service

HOLLAND, Ohio — (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski insisted Friday that he would stay in the race for a competitive northwest Ohio congressional seat after The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. “I flew into combat zones often,...
OHIO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prehistoric human jawbone found in Iowa River

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The mystery surrounding partial human remains found last month in the Iowa River has deepened, but the find is attracting more attention from archaeologists than law enforcement. According to KCCI, Iowa’s Office of the State Archaeologist determined that the human jawbone, discovered Aug. 10 by...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona's 15-week abortion ban coming as other ban looms

PHOENIX — (AP) — A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced. The 15-week law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom's triple murder case

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying...
IDAHO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday. The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy