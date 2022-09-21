ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
