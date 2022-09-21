A Laurel County man man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to 8 months home incarceration following his jail time. The newspaper reports that 19 people total were charged in four separate federal indictments alleging they were involved with cockfighting pits in Clay, Laurel, Pike, and on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge that could have carried a prison sentence of up to five years, but the sentencing range under federal guidelines was between 21 and 27 months. More than a dozen of those accused have pleaded guilty but Johnson is the first to be sentenced.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO