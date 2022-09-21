Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police need your help finding suspects in a theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with one Southeastern Kentucky sheriff’s office need help identifying two suspects in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for the pair to question them after a purse was stolen from a person at a business near London on Thursday.
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspect in hit and run at local hospital
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky city are asking for your help following a hit and run at a local hospital. Take a look at the pictures from the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page below:. Officials managed to capture the images from a surveillance camera. The...
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
q95fm.net
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
harlanenterprise.net
Post 10 Troopers honored by KSP
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 75 troopers and officers at its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington recently, with four of those Troopers being from KSP Post 10, Harlan. According to a press release, the ceremony honors those who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods,...
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky
London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
wymt.com
Bridge maintenance scheduled on I-75 in Whitley County, traffic delays possible
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bridge maintenance could lead to traffic delays on I-75 in Whitley County next week. The maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. On Tuesday, the right lane of I-75 Northbound will be closed at mile marker 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
kentuckytoday.com
High court throws out computer conviction charged from Walmart self-serve checkout
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Supreme Court has thrown out an unlawful access to a computer conviction against a woman who scanned bar codes of items cheaper than the ones she was taking from a Walmart self-serve checkout. According to Court documents, on Oct. 5, 2018, Chasity Shirley...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville SWAT, FBI raid near school leads to two arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wednesday raid by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the FBI at a home near a school led to two arrests, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The raid happened around 6 a.m. at a home on Alki Lane, the...
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
wtloam.com
Laurel County Man Sentenced In Cockfighting Scheme
A Laurel County man man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on Tuesday. He was also sentenced to 8 months home incarceration following his jail time. The newspaper reports that 19 people total were charged in four separate federal indictments alleging they were involved with cockfighting pits in Clay, Laurel, Pike, and on the border of Nicholas and Fleming Counties. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge that could have carried a prison sentence of up to five years, but the sentencing range under federal guidelines was between 21 and 27 months. More than a dozen of those accused have pleaded guilty but Johnson is the first to be sentenced.
wymt.com
Woman charged with assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing charges following a string of fights that landed her behind bars. On Sunday night, deputies were called to an assault complaint on Highway 3094. When they arrived, they were told a woman crawled out of a ditch and started fighting with another man and woman nearby before taking off in a car.
hardknoxwire.com
Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
newstalk941.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man
Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in the search for a missing Pea Ridge man last seen in Kentucky. 53-year-old Michael Harding was last seen on Sunday and reported missing by family on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Rick Lisi said no foul play is suspected, and that they are treating it as a Silver Alert case.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
