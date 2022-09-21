ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County Elementary School's STEM program shows success

GRAY, Ga. — They have several science, technology and engineering and mathematic (STEM) related courses at Dames Ferry Elementary School. The current fifth graders are using hands-on learning material to understand their work. Last week, at the Jones County school board meeting, it was reported that the fifth grade...
JONES COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Macon, GA
Health
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
13WMAZ

Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Internships#Linus Internship#Atrium Health Navient#Atrium Health Navicent#Project Search
13WMAZ

$350M development sought near I-16, Ocmulgee Mounds

MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy