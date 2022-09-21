Read full article on original website
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year. The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive...
Jones County Elementary School's STEM program shows success
GRAY, Ga. — They have several science, technology and engineering and mathematic (STEM) related courses at Dames Ferry Elementary School. The current fifth graders are using hands-on learning material to understand their work. Last week, at the Jones County school board meeting, it was reported that the fifth grade...
Fort Valley Youth Center hosting back 'in' school open house
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A youth center in Fort Valley is inviting parents and children to come out to their open house. The Fort Valley Youth Center of excellence will have their back "in" school open house this Saturday, September 24th on Riley Avenue. Families can see what they...
'Always good to see growth in the area': Greenhouse project could bring 300 jobs to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — South Macon-Bibb County could soon welcome four giant greenhouses and 300 jobs. Next to the Kohl's Distribution Center and across from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, the New York-based company BrightFarms plans to build four giant greenhouses totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet. "It's always good...
Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
Macon-Bibb County donates 250 acres to National Park Service, expands Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a little bigger this week as it moves toward national park status. Macon-Bibb County donated 250 acres south of the park's current border to the National Park Service. To get to that next level, the grounds needed to expand. The donation is almost a half square mile along the Ocmulgee River.
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
'It is disappointing:' 43 Warner Robins Police Department jobs remain unfilled
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Staffing shortages continue to plague police departments across the nation. In Warner Robins, more than 40 police department jobs remain unfilled. "We need help right here in our own community," Fullwood said. Angela Fullwood is talking about the Warner Robins Police Department. "They don't have...
$350M development sought near I-16, Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.
School of the Week: Mount De Sales Middle School launches new foreign language initiative
MACON, Ga. — Mount de Sales Middle School just started a new language program for their middle schoolers this year. "Its an initiative with Rosetta Stone. Its a K12 curriculum and it's different than the consumer version. Its not like what you would use as an adult," Head Master Michael Franklin said.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
Macon Cherry Blossom Festival wins 'Best Festival in the World' title
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is known by many in Macon-Bibb as the best celebration of the year, and now they have an award to prove it. The Festival won another "Best Festival in The World" title from the International Festival and Events Association, along with other titles.
East Laurens High School mourns death of student killed in car wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Laurens High School student is dead and 3 others are hurt after a crash Tuesday. The Public Information Officer of Laurens County Schools, Pat Brock, confirmed student Carlos Graves died in the accident. Brock says two of the other students involved in the...
Stopped in their tracks: Parked Norfolk Southern trains delay first responders
JULIETTE, Ga. — When you get in a car accident, you expect first responders to provide life-saving care. But what if they can’t get to you without a 35-minute detour?. That’s what happened in July 2021 when a stopped train blocked a railroad crossing in Juliette, Monroe County.
Atrium Health Navicent nurse arrested, charged with recording woman in childbirth
MACON, Ga. — An Atrium Health Navicent nurse faces a felony charge for allegedly recording a woman in labor and posting it to social media. The alleged video recording happened at Atrium Health Navicent on May 16. The arrest warrant says the woman who gave birth learned on August...
Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books. There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville. One of those things is a pollinator garden...
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
Former Warner Robins athlete achieves dream after career sidelined by epilepsy
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — He's a Central Georgia athlete gearing up to check off his dream--playing in Sanford Stadium. You may remember CJ Harris, a Warner Robins High School student athlete who took cannabis oil to combat epileptic seizures. "His dream was to go play football at Auburn, that's...
