Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company's net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price.
Motley Fool

My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Demand for Snowflake's data management tools is booming. Apple's investors have larger dividends headed their way.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)

Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments.
MemeStockMaven

3 Reasons To Keep Holding GameStop Stock

According to so-called "smart money," GameStop's share price is not justified by the company’s underlying fundamentals. However, as we’ve learned over the past eighteen months, fundamentals do not hold much sway for GME shareholders.
Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

Vertex is deepening its penetration of the cystic fibrosis therapy market, and it'll soon diversify. Apple has strong recurring cash flows from its base of loyal iPhone customers, among other sources.
Motley Fool

Why MBIA Stock Dropped 14.5% This Week

It may have also been caught up in the sell-off following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday.
