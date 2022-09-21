ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Brett Favre’s former teammate calls him out for welfare scandal

Former Green Bay Packers great and Minnesota Vikings QB Brett Favre is in hot water over a welfare scandal. His former teammate Sage Rosenfels called him out. Favre allegedly used Mississippi welfare funds to help build a volleyball stadium on Southern Miss’s campus. There’s more to the story than that — including text messages linking Favre to the crime.
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Gunfire Rings Out After Philly HS Football Game: Report

No one was injured when shots rang out after a high school football game in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 23, 6abc reports. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the field on 48th Street and Spruce Street, the outlet says. Police have only said they discovered shell casings around the...
Andy Reid vs. Indianapolis Colts series history

Andy Reid has been one of the greatest coaches in the NFL over his 24 seasons, but one team he has historically struggled against is the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s a look at his history against them. Reid has faced the Colts a total of 8 times in the regular...
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason

The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
