Pierce Brosnan Shades ‘No Time to Die’ and Shuts Down Next 007 Question: ‘Who Should Do It? I Don’t Care’

Pierce Brosnan kicked off his “Black Adam” press tour with a new profile in GQ UK, and it appears the actor is already bracing for an onslaught of James Bond questions this press cycle. Daniel Craig finished his 007 tenure with “No Time to Die,” which means all eyes are on franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to see which actor will be the next Bond. Brosnan got to that question before GQ UK could even go there.
Deadline

James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role

James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Earl Jones made his debut...
