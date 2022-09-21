Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles
- Boeing Co BA shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
- Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company.
- Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand.
- Following two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.
- The first crash killed 189 people and the second 157 people.
- In January 2021, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 that departed from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.
- In March 2022, a 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi.
- Recently, China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) confirmed a meeting with Boeing regarding getting the 737 MAX back into service.
- Boeing said its Middle East fleet would likely expand to 3,400 airplanes in the next two decades to serve fast-growing passenger traffic and cargo demand.
- Price Action: BA shares traded higher by 0.08% at $146.06 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
Comments / 0