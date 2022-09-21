ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Boeing Co BA shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development.
  • Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company.
  • Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand.
  • Following two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.
  • The first crash killed 189 people and the second 157 people.
  • In January 2021, a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 that departed from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta crashed shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.
  • In March 2022, a 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi.
  • Recently, China's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAC) confirmed a meeting with Boeing regarding getting the 737 MAX back into service.
  • Boeing said its Middle East fleet would likely expand to 3,400 airplanes in the next two decades to serve fast-growing passenger traffic and cargo demand.
  • Price Action: BA shares traded higher by 0.08% at $146.06 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Fisker Eyes Indian Market - Seeks To Stay Ahead In EV Race

Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc FSR plans to start selling its Ocean electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in India from July 2023. CEO Henrik Fisker said the company would begin manufacturing cars locally in India in a few years, Reuters reported. The CEO believes EV sales in India could pick up...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Boeing Co Ba#Reuters#Max#Sriwijaya Air Boeing#Indonesian#Civil Aviation Authority#Photo Via Company
Benzinga

More US-China Tensions: China Claim US Took Control Of Telecom Network Post Space Research University Hack

The U.S. intelligence agents hacked into a government-funded Northwestern Polytechnical University known for its aeronautics and space research programs and gained control of parts of China's telecommunications network. The National Security Agency's cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Bloomberg reports citing the Global Times. The U.S. gained remote...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Benzinga

Why Was Hemp Made Ilegal? The Evolution Of Cannabis

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. With cannabis history still very much in the making, there are many chapters already written about the plant’s legal and social evolution. It is important to understand the living history of marijuana and hemp in the United States in order to make sense of where cannabis — and the commercial cannabis industry — is today. At this time of resurging American hemp business, this article focuses on the reasons why hemp was made “illegal” in the first place.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says He Likes This Stock Over Medtronic

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Boston Scientific Corporation BSX is a much better company than Medtronic plc MDT. When asked about Dow Inc. DOW, Cramer said, "Don’t buy it back." The "Mad Money" host recommended sticking with Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. Cramer said SoFi...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin's Minister Says 'Special Military Operation Was Inevitable,' Accuses Ukraine Of 'Trampling' Rights Of Russian Citizens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday defended Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council meeting in New York. What Happened: Lavrov, in his speech, accused Ukraine of threatening Russia's security and "brazenly trampling" the rights of Russians, adding that it all "simply confirms the decision to conduct the special military operation was inevitable," Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Rents Aren't Showing Signs Of Cooling Just Yet, But This Data Shows When They Might

Last week, mortgage rates increased alongside hotter-than-anticipated inflation data, surpassing 6% for the first time since late 2008. Next to high rates, the median American household would need to spend 44.5% of their income to make payments on a median-priced property in the U.S., according to data shared by Compound Capital Advisors CEO Charlie Bilello. This is the highest percentage on record dating back to 2006.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy