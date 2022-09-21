Read full article on original website
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Mountain Lion’s Mind Gets Completely Blown Discovering Tree Swing: VIDEO
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery
Dobby the puppy is free to enjoy a full life after recovering from a rough start and finding a forever home. According to Greater Good Charities, in late August, a Good Samaritan spotted Dobby crawling alone on the hot asphalt of a busy Louisiana road and stopped to help the canine.
Best Mixed Breed Guard Dogs
A guard dog often gets a bad name, but it's the most direct line of protection available if you want to keep your home, family, or property safe. A dog offers a natural threat of harm with intimidating growls, strong jaws, and natural defenses against their pack. Dogs are loyal...
Warrick Weekend Special: Half-off all adult cat adoptions
Warrick Humane Society, like many shelters this kitten season, is overrun with cats and kittens. They have more cats than space at the moment and they need help.
Goofy and Playful Dog Anxiously Waits at Indiana Shelter for Another Chance at a Forever Family
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Have you been searching for a loyal goofball to call your own? Look no further than Bobby, a six-year-old retriever mix! After his previous owner’s health made it too difficult to care for him, Bobby found himself at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. With years of experience as “Man’s Best Friend,” Bobby does great on a leash, knows how to sit and shake, has lived with kiddos, loves everyone he meets, and is eager to become your loyal goof! His $150 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Sept. 17-23)
"Until you have a dog you don't understand what could be eaten."
Junior Handler Spotlight: Connor Wooton
Sometimes a hobby can become a lifelong passion. Now 18 years old, Connor Wooton, from Bel Air, Maryland, has just aged out of Junior Showmanship but credits his junior handler experience helping him develop his love of dog training. For Wooton, who is autistic, the dog world has been an opportunity to come out of his shell and make friends, which previously hasn’t always been easy for him.
