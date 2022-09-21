ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Best Mixed Breed Guard Dogs

A guard dog often gets a bad name, but it's the most direct line of protection available if you want to keep your home, family, or property safe. A dog offers a natural threat of harm with intimidating growls, strong jaws, and natural defenses against their pack. Dogs are loyal...
WOMI Owensboro

Goofy and Playful Dog Anxiously Waits at Indiana Shelter for Another Chance at a Forever Family

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Have you been searching for a loyal goofball to call your own? Look no further than Bobby, a six-year-old retriever mix! After his previous owner’s health made it too difficult to care for him, Bobby found himself at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. With years of experience as “Man’s Best Friend,” Bobby does great on a leash, knows how to sit and shake, has lived with kiddos, loves everyone he meets, and is eager to become your loyal goof! His $150 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Junior Handler Spotlight: Connor Wooton

Sometimes a hobby can become a lifelong passion. Now 18 years old, Connor Wooton, from Bel Air, Maryland, has just aged out of Junior Showmanship but credits his junior handler experience helping him develop his love of dog training. For Wooton, who is autistic, the dog world has been an opportunity to come out of his shell and make friends, which previously hasn’t always been easy for him.
