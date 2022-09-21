Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Have you been searching for a loyal goofball to call your own? Look no further than Bobby, a six-year-old retriever mix! After his previous owner’s health made it too difficult to care for him, Bobby found himself at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. With years of experience as “Man’s Best Friend,” Bobby does great on a leash, knows how to sit and shake, has lived with kiddos, loves everyone he meets, and is eager to become your loyal goof! His $150 adoption fee includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO