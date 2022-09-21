Read full article on original website
Shootings won’t stop in Harrisburg until Black people feel they can trust police | PennLive Editorial
It happened again this week. Gunfire rang out in the 1300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg, and two men fell. They weren’t killed, but that doesn’t mean they were lucky. Ask Cal Hollman. He survived being shot in 1991, but he still worries that the bullet lodged...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
Survivors to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in Sept. 27 community forum
In a special report published Wednesday, PennLive told the stories of nine people who survived gunshot wounds in Harrisburg and the impact those bullets had on not only on the lives of the victims, but on the people around them and the communities in which they live. Those stories are...
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to possible shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg responded to a shooting investigation on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 13th and Derry streets shortly before 8 p.m. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident. News 8's Amber Gerard entered a corner store directly across from the...
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as PA lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano’s record.
Body found in Delaware River identified as York man
Police have recovered the body of a missing fisherman in the Delaware River in New Jersey. New York State Police have identified the man as William Vandyke, 47, of York, Pennsylvania.
Woman, 82, dies weeks after Harrisburg pedestrian crash
An 82-year-old woman who was hit by a car two weeks ago while crossing a Harrisburg street in a crosswalk has died, authorities said Friday. The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said Peggy Miller, of Harrisburg, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, where she’d been receiving treatment since Sept 8.
abc27.com
2 injured in Camp Hill accident involving concrete truck
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.
Fetterman-Oz debate set for Oct. 25 as chances dim for debate in governor’s race
Pennsylvania voters apparently have a U.S. Senate debate to look forward to, but the prospects are bleak for any debate in the governor’s race with candidates at odds over moderators. Nexstar Media Group confirmed in an announcement earlier this week that it would be hosting a debate from 8...
2 People Shot Walking Along Street In Harrisburg: Police
Two people were shot while walking along a street in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police say. The Harrisburg Bureau of police was called to a report of shots fired in the area of South 14th and Derry streets around 7:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
Best beef & shrimp dish; I-83 expansion; PSU funding: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. High: 65; Low: 48. Mostly sunny today and tomorrow; rain on Sunday. I-83 project: A decades-long planned expansion of I-83 in Harrisburg is aimed at reducing congestion and repairing a crumbling elevated highway. But it will come at a human cost: Hundreds of residents and business owners will lose their properties.
Court erred in requiring UPMC Harrisburg to give ivermectin to COVID-19 patient, ruling says
A Perry County court was wrong to require UPMC Harrisburg Hospital to give ivermectin to a 74-year-old man who was severely ill with COVID-19, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled this week. The case involved Glen Cauffman of Perry County, who developed COVID-19 symptoms around Dec. 22 and was admitted...
abc27.com
Man to stand trial in 1975 Lancaster County cold case
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTN) — A Midstate man will stand trial in one of the area’s earliest cold cases. In 1975, 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler was sexually assaulted and stabbed to death in what’s become Lancaster County’s oldest cold case. On Thursday, Sept. 22 a judge...
51-year-old man used sword during assault on two people in central Pa.: police
A Lebanon County man swung a sword at two people during an assault on Sept. 8, according to police. 51-year-old Richard Gomez was at a house in the 500 block of Cumberland Street around 11:40 p.m., threatening to kill two people while swinging a sword, Lebanon City police said. There...
‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school
Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
Two men injured in early evening shooting on Harrisburg street: police
Two men were shot in the middle of a Harrisburg street on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Derry Street just before 8 p.m. Harrisburg police Lt. James Galkowski said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. They were alert and talking prior to being transported.
Pa. Lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County is worth $250,000
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Cumberland County on Sept. 22 is worth $250,000, lottery officials said. The ticket matched all five balls drawn - 2-9-20-36-39. Turkey Hill, 6708 Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Twp., will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lottery...
Restrictions on deer scents and lures on agenda for Pa. Game Commissioner meeting
When the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meets Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, it will consider restricting additional natural secretions from deer, such as urine and glandular liquids, and artificial deer-attracting scents or lures, in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas in the state. The expanded ban would be part...
