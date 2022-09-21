FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sue Mello honored as a Maine Clean Water Champion
Susan “Sue” Mello, Natural Resources Program Manager for the Boothbay Region Water District, is among the broad range of volunteers and professionals who have been honored as “Clean Water Champions” in Maine as part of a year-long celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. The 100 Clean Water Champions will be celebrated at a Sept. 29 event on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Lewiston.
Don Carrigan moderates LCTV candidates forum Oct. 18 at Waldo Theatre
Lincoln County Television invites the public to The Waldo Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. for a non-partisan, informational Candidates Forum. This one-hour forum will give citizens the opportunity to hear directly from local candidates for the Nov. 8 election. Don Carrigan, reporter for News Center Maine, will...
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
September 2022 Market Update
Statistics shared by Maine Listings indicate a decrease of 9.89 percent in sales for single-family homes across the state comparing August 2022 to August 2021. The median sales price saw an increase of 9.68 percent, reaching $340,000 over August of last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
‘Tourist Season’ the new show by John Vander
John Vander has painted for many years in Italy. He has painted a series based on formal gardens, Tuscan landscapes, architecture, as well as remembrance of a trip to Mali and, of course, many paintings based on his experience of the Maine coast. “I realized that although I had been...
Robert E. Hussey
Robert Earl Hussey of Wiscasset passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 15, 2022. He was only 58. His family is both shocked and devastated by his death. Robert was born Jan. 24, 1964 in Liberty, Maine to James F. Hussey and Roberta A. (Hatch) Hussey. He is survived by his loving...
Marks-Murray wedding
Jeremy Marks and Leanne Murray grew up in the same town in New Jersey and attended the same schools from early childhood through high school. After graduation they both left New Jersey to attend college. Fast forward many years when they reconnected in the San Francisco Bay Area where each...
From pickle barrels to the ‘Spillings gentleman’
Among the treasures of the Boothbay peninsula are its three general stores, offering warmth, sustenance and a gathering place for the communities they have served for more than a century. These stores on Southport and in Trevett and East Boothbay have seen better and worse times and two have been...
Southport Planning Board
The Southport Planning Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th, at 5pm at the Southport Town Hall. There are no applications for building permits to be considered, so the Board will hold a workshop. The agenda is:. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of previous...
Sept. 23 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
December calendar
1-31 – Hike the Holiday Story Trail – Follow the illustrated signs that tell a tale along the trail at Boothbay Region Land Trust’s (BRLT) Oak Point Farm, 60 Samoset Road, Boothbay Harbor. Easy one-mile loop. Suitable for children of all ages. Free. FMI: Environmental Educator Tracey Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.
Maine real estate sales eased 9.89% in August
AUGUSTA (Sept. 21, 2022)—Sales of single-family existing homes across Maine in August dipped 9.89 percent compared to August 2021, according to Maine Listings. Values remain high in August, as the median sales price for the 1,859 homes sold reached $340,000, an increase of 9.68 percent over August 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
Mobile Stand Downs bring homeless veterans’ connection to services to four Maine cities
The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will be co-hosting the third annual Mobile Homeless Veterans’ Stand Down during the month of October. The first priority of the Stand Downs is to provide veterans with connection to housing and working with partner organizations, the event will also offer access to new winter clothes and boots, VA and state benefits, non-perishable food, haircuts, employment opportunities, and will provide a free lunch to attendees.
Post 54 aids WES teacher’s family with costs related to daughter’s stroke
Samantha Crawford said via email Sept. 22, she continues to be “speechless and very blessed” by the support people are showing as daughter Angelina, 12, works to recover from the June stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down. Wiscasset Newspaper contacted the Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher again after American Legion Post 54 of Wiscasset donated $1,000 to help the family with costs related to Angelina’s care.
What’s on the Easel?
When folks walk along the Shore Road on any given day in any given month they see the lovely gardens that are planted for everyone to enjoy. A labor of love for sure. Painting them is even more rewarding. I painted this in May. To see painting larger, click on...
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
