Read full article on original website
Related
Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”
French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Lily Collins Shares Sneak Peek at 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Emily in Paris fans, get ready to say "Bonjour" to Season 3. Lily Collins, 33, who stars in the campy Netflix series, has been back in France filming the show's upcoming season, and now she's giving fans an inside look at what to expect in "Saison Trois!" "Get ready for...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louise Fletcher, Oscar Winner as Nurse Ratched, Dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, an Oscar winner for her iconic portrayal of heartless Nurse Ratched in the 1975 hit "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died Friday of natural causes. Her son, Andrew Bick, confirmed to THR that Fletcher had died at her Montdurausse, France, home. Born July 22, 1934, in Birmingham,...
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu confesses breakup at Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco
Of all the places for an A-lister to publicly confide about a breakup, Dreamforce is a new one.
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
James Earl Jones Signs Over Rights To Voice Of Darth Vader, Signalling Retirement From Legendary Role
James Earl Jones – one of the most distinctive voices in the history of film – appears to have made steps to step back from voicing the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, after nearly 40 years in the role. Vanity Fair reports that the actor, aged 91, has signed over the rights to his voice to filmmakers using new AI, technology, Matthew Wood of Lucasfilm told the magazine that the actor “wished to keep Vader alive” “He had mentioned he was looking into winding down this particular character,” Wood told Vanity Fair. “So how do we move forward?” Earl Jones made his debut...
ComicBook
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
Comments / 0