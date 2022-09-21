Read full article on original website
GOP congressional committee cancels ad reservations in key House race in Ohio
The National Republican Congressional Committee is canceling all their ad reservations in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, according to CNN's ad tracker AdImpact, a sign that Republicans are losing faith in J.R. Majewski's controversial bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Georgia secretary of state plans to replace voting equipment in county where data was breached
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Friday that his office is replacing the voting equipment in Coffee County following "unauthorized access" of its election system after the 2020 presidential election.
Arizona judge rules state can enforce near-total abortion ban
(CNN) — An Arizona Superior Court judge ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in that state can be enforced, a decision that is likely to see an appeal and is all but certain to galvanize female voters to turn out in greater numbers in the state's closely contested US Senate and governor's races.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Opinion: DeSantis' actions should raise alarm bells
Norman Eisen and Christine Todd Whitman write that as former President Donald Trump contends with a host of legal troubles, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his main rival for the leader of American illiberalism, is gaining momentum.
Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind
As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
Republican Tudor Dixon makes light of plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at campaign stops
Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, made light of the 2020 kidnapping plot against Whitmer on Friday, telling a crowd that the Democratic governor "sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom."
National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses
A wing of the national Republican party is pumping big money into races for the Oregon Legislature, including launching an ad blitz for four GOP candidates in state Senate districts where party leaders think supermajority Democrats are vulnerable. The national Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports candidates for state-level office,...
DeSantis said America was first place to think slavery was wrong. See Van Jones react
CNN’s Van Jones reacts to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis saying no one questioned slavery until the American Revolution during an event discussing his “Stop Woke Act” which prohibits race-based conversation in schools and businesses.
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Cillizza: Why the New York lawsuit is sure to enrage Trump
Former President Donald Trump is facing an ever-growing list of legal challenges. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why the civil lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general against him and his three eldest children is different from the rest.
What to know about the civil fraud lawsuit Donald Trump and family face in New York
An intricately detailed, 200-plus page civil lawsuit lays out New York Attorney General Letitia James' case that former President Donald Trump, three of his children, his companies and his business executives defrauded lenders, insurers and other entities.
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
Wisconsin governor calls special session with eye on allowing voters to repeal state abortion ban
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called for a special legislative session next month for lawmakers to consider allowing voters to introduce ballot initiatives and referendums -- with the ultimate goal of giving voters the decision to repeal the state's 1849 abortion ban.
KGW
Who are the biggest donors in the Oregon governor's race?
You asked, we answered. Here's where the money is coming from in the heated race for Oregon governor.
Here's what's in Joe Manchin's energy permitting reform plan
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin recently released a proposal that intends to streamline the federal permitting process for energy projects, as well as fast-track a pipeline that would impact his home state. Here's what the proposal would do.
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, some of his children and his business
The New York state attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit Wednesday against former President Donald Trump, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive fraud lasting over a decade that the former President used to enrich himself.
Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
