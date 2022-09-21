Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
New Station Names and Silver Line Stations Coming Soon With a New Metrorail Map
Per WMATA: Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Street Festival to Take Place on Sunday, October 2
The Takoma Park Street Festival will take place Sunday, October 2, from 10am-5pm on Carroll Avenue in Takoma Park. The event will feature live music, over 150 street vendors, and food options from Takoma Park restaurants and food trucks. For the music line up and vendor list, visit the event’s website.
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire at Wheaton Mall
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a vehicle fire inside of a parking garage at Westfield Wheaton Mall on Thursday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the lower/ground level of a garage near JCPenney’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods. The vehicle was ‘well-involved’ when firefighters arrived and the fire has been extinguished.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Update on Monday’s Fire in Colesville That Caused $550,000 in Damages
Around 75 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a garage fire that extended into a home on the 12600 block of Davan Drive in Colesville on Monday morning around 1:45am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, sleeping residents were alerted to smoke in the home by their Google NEST ‘smart’ device (originally reported to be an Amazon Alexa). Upon awakening, they tracked smoke to the attached garage and attempted to enter to investigate, but were pushed back by smoke and heat.
mocoshow.com
New Website Highlights Flooding Issues, Concerns and Solutions; Also Includes Links to Flooding Survey and Outreach Events
Montgomery County has unveiled a new website to educate and inform the public about flooding issues that may affect residents and businesses throughout the County. The website provides information about frequently flooded roads in the County, steps residents can take to prepare for potential flooding and the availability of flood insurance to all properties in the County.
mocoshow.com
Progress at BabyCat Brewery in Kensington; Aiming for November Opening
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.”Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” Construction is ongoing and approximately 50% complete, Redmond told us. Assembly of the brewhouse is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and the tap room will be appointed with a rustic industrial old time train station feel, since the brewery will be located just below the CSX and Marc tracks.
mocoshow.com
Things to Do in Montgomery Parks 9/23-9/25
Fall into autumn this weekend by volunteering, exercising, hiking, or learning about nature. Check out these activities around parks for Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25:. Volunteer. National Public Lands Day(opens in a new tab) is this weekend. Celebrate by volunteer for a park cleanup, trail maintenance, or Weed...
RELATED PEOPLE
mocoshow.com
2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival to Take Place on September 24 in Rockville (Street Closures)
Las month we let you know the 2022 Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival will take place on September 24th from 11am until 4pm at Rockville Town Square. The event is being held by Taiwan Sister Cities, an organization “dedicated to promoting, educating, and fostering intercultural understanding and cooperation among the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan.”
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
mocoshow.com
Rumi Life Now Open in Wheaton Mall
Rumi Life is now open in Westfield Wheaton Mall. The name, Rumi, is intended to reflect the store’s goal to make your living space feel “roomy.” The store sells a variety of stuffed animals, fashion accessories, home décor, stationary, and toys. SEE ALSO: Five Below is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
MoCo Rec to Host a Variety of Family-Friendly Events This Fall
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centersand aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15. Noon-3...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Oktoberfest Returns Sunday, October 9
The City of Gaithersburg’s Oktoberfest celebration returns after a two-year hiatus on Sunday, October 9. The event will take place from 12-5pm in the Kentlands. Full details below from the City of Gaithersburg:. “Dust off your dirndl, grab your lederhosen and get ready to Prost! The 29th annual celebration...
mocoshow.com
Planning, Housing and Economic Development Committee Meeting on Sept. 23, 2022
Committee will meet virtually to review zoning measures that would amend development standards in the R-30 zone for apartment buildings, clarify the applicability of the Moderately Priced Dwelling Unit provisions for the Commercial/Residential Zone and create standards for pool enclosures. For Immediate Release: Sept. 22, 2022. The Planning, Housing and...
mocoshow.com
Macondo Food Express, a New Colombian Restaurant, is Now Open
Back in April, we let you know that Macondo Food Express would be coming to Gaithersburg. The restaurant has opened at 811 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. The Colombian restaurant has taken the space that was formerly home to Perroloco (also Colombian), which closed in the spring of 2020. The menu...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings Now Open in Gaithersburg
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is now open at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charleys restaurant is located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. We’re told there are no plans at this time to close the nearby Lakeforest location.
mocoshow.com
Roaming Rooster Gaithersburg is Coming Soon
Roaming Rooster is coming to 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant will be located in space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken, Roaming Rooster offers an all week breakfast menu, salads and sides including wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Celebrate Fall with Festivals, Costume Contests, Movies and More
Montgomery County Recreation will host family-friendly events this fall season, ranging from fall festivals to swimming with pumpkins. The October events will be hosted at community recreation centers, senior centers and aquatic facilities across the County. Fall special events hosted by Montgomery County Recreation this fall include:. Saturday, Oct. 15....
mocoshow.com
PANAFEST, Celebrating African Heritage, Returns to MoCo on Saturday, September 24
On Saturday, PANAFEST will be held at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring. PANAFEST gives our community a chance to celebrate the rich diversity of Africa during African Heritage Month. This year’s theme focuses on unity and bringing together people with African ancestry from all over the world. This will be the 11th annual gathering in Montgomery County with African cuisine, fashion and music on display from noon until 9 p.m.
Comments / 0