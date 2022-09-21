Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Fayetteville-Manlius boys soccer wins on late goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Fayetteville-Manlius, the No. 12 Class AA team in the state, handed No. 3 Baldwinsville its first loss of the season in a 1-0 game Thursday evening. >> Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team.
Stingy defense leads to Cicero-North Syracuse win in championship rematch (56 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rematch of the 2021 Section III Class AA championship Friday night and No. 19 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse proved it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. The Northstars cruised to a 41-19 win over No. 24 state-ranked Baldwinsville Friday...
Instant impact: 18 Section III boys, girls cross country runners off to strong start
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports sees an influx of new talent every season. With players graduating, transferring or going to play a new sport, there’s always a chance for newcomers to shine. >> Section III girls cross country rankings (Week 2)
Balanced attack guides Cazenovia past Solvay in Class C football action (60 photos)
J.P. Hoak has been at the forefront of Cazenovia’s first two victories this season. The Lakers, however, used a balancing offensive attack to top Solvay, 28-21, on Friday in a Class C matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State-ranked Christian Brothers Academy to play homecoming football game on Saturday
Christian Brothers Academy will play its homecoming football game against Henninger at 1 p.m. Saturday. The original schedule from CBA listed the game for Friday, but it was moved to Saturday during the offseason, athletic director Buddy Wliklinski said Friday afternoon.
Cazenovia sophomore’s golden goal ends girls soccer match in sudden victory
Cazenovia sophomore Ella Baker was responsible for all of her team’s scoring Friday night, including the golden goal that ended the match midway into the first overtime period. “It was really exciting because we wanted to finish the game quickly on a Friday night and go have fun,” Baker...
Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
Syracuse football box score vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE:. Syracuse’s defense bails...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here....
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as many as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup, it was the lowest attended game for SU all season. There were 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA 22-20.
It was sloppy, but Syracuse is 4-0. These 4 areas must be fixed before the schedule heats up
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the precipice of a potentially historic season. After another narrow win, the Orange is 4-0 for the first time since 2018, when the team went 10-3. A win next week would move SU to 5-0, a record it hasn’t had since the undefeated 1987 season.
Watch: Liverpool girls soccer defeats Baldwinsville with overtime golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing on a golden goal to Cicero-North Syracuse last week, the No. 14 state-ranked Liverpool girls soccer team reversed their luck Tuesday evening. The Warriors defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 behind an overtime goal from Mya Wright. “It was really good because we actually lost in double...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse’s defense bails out the offense, penalties and mistakes vs. Virginia: (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It wasn’t pretty, but wins and losses aren’t judged like a beauty contest in football. Syracuse overcame turnovers, penalties and many offensive potholes to squeak by Virginia, 22-20 in the JMA Wireless Dome under the Friday night lights to move the Orange to 4-0 for the first time since 2018.
SU honors 104-year-old Christian Brothers Academy grad during nationally-televised game
Christian Brothers Academy graduate Robert “Bob” Gang is the oldest living alumnus of Syracuse University and on Friday he was honored during the Orange’s nationally-televised football game. Gang was featured as a Hometown Hero between the first and second quarter of SU’s 22-20 victory over Virginia on...
Syracuse works more late-game magic after mistake-filled game to beat Virginia, 22-20 and move to 4-0
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 57 seconds on the clock, Syracuse’s defense needed to make one last stand. Virginia had picked up steam in the second half after being shut out in the first. Brennan Armstrong led his offense back onto the field at its own 29-yard line for a final drive in the final minute, looking to snatch a win from the Orange.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 3)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football season is getting interesting, and two of the of the top Class AA teams are in action Friday night. >> Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
Longtime CNY boys soccer coach gets 400th varsity win against former team
Longtime boys soccer coach Gil Palladino earned his 400th career varsity win after his Westmoreland/Oriskany team defeated a team he once coached for 18 seasons. Palladino’s Bulldogs (7-1-0) defeated his former Clinton team 8-1 in a Center State Conference matchup on Thursday.
Syracuse football engineers another game-winning drive to remain undefeated (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be televised on ESPN. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Virginia to see the latest updates...
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0