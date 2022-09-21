ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Tully, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Ugly Win to Stay Undefeated: Syracuse football defeats Virginia 22-20 (Brent Axe recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Just keep repeating Syracuse’s record to yourself to remove the stink of an ugly football game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night: 4-0, 4-0, 4-0. Syracuse (barely) remains undefeated following a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in a display of football only a mother could love before 34,590 fans and a television audience on ESPN that deserves a prize for not turning the channel.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football box score vs. Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_UVA_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE:. Syracuse’s defense bails...
SYRACUSE, NY
#Linus School Sports
Syracuse.com

Tony Elliott knows the Dome well, but his players don’t (7 things to know for Syracuse-Virginia)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony Elliott has made many trips to the JMA Wireless Dome to face off against Syracuse football. Through 11 seasons on Dabo Swinney’s Clemson coaching staff, Elliott made the trip to Syracuse four times. He knows the environment will be a challenge for his Virginia squad, especially considering only two of his players have ever competed in the Dome.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

