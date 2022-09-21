ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Governor Parson Makes 100th Judicial Appointment with Appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Jefferson City — Today, Governor Mike Parson marked the 100th judicial appointment of his administration with the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District. Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons, of Olivette, currently serves as a Circuit Court Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. She obtained...
Lisa Stuecken Selected As September 2022 Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 22, 2022 - Lisa Stuecken, budget program director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Administrative Support, has been named the department’s Team Member of the Month for September 2022. Stuecken was selected for her service to the department and for all she does to respond to the myriad of budget requests, prepare for changes to budgetary authority and to maintain the responsible use of department funds.
Department of Natural Resources Celebrates Clean Energy Week Sept. 26-30

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT 23, 2022 – Missouri Governor Michael Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 26-30, 2022, as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In the proclamation, Governor Parson notes the clean energy industry’s growth and its employment of over 51,000 Missourians. Join our annual week-long celebration of...
