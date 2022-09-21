JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 22, 2022 - Lisa Stuecken, budget program director with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Administrative Support, has been named the department’s Team Member of the Month for September 2022. Stuecken was selected for her service to the department and for all she does to respond to the myriad of budget requests, prepare for changes to budgetary authority and to maintain the responsible use of department funds.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO