Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests.

Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m. and start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 a.m., but they didn’t say exactly what streets they planned on occupying.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police confirmed that five people, three men and two women, were taken into custody on the ramp from Leverett Circle to Interstate 93. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on trespassing charges.

Boston police also confirmed that “multiple” arrests have been made.

Boston 25′s Robert Goulston captured video of protestors sitting in the middle Summer Street near the city’s Fort Point Section. They had pamphlets in hand that read, “Stop the Fossil Fuel Industry Now.”

Another group of about 40-50 people were spotted walking down Congress Street with a large banner that read, “Envision a Better World.” That march stopped in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

State police and Boston police say they are monitoring for any additional incidents that may arise during the commute.

In a post made to Facebook amid the protest, Extinction Rebellion Boston wrote, “In regards to today’s disruption: We’re sorry. This is an emergency and we need your attention. We demand that Massachusetts ban new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

MassDOT tweeted out an advisory to drivers on Tuesday night, saying that a protest group plans to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston and exact locations have not been announced.

This is not the first time Extinction Rebellion has planned a protest blocking city streets. Back in August, the group blocked Tremont Street during the height of rush hour traffic. A spokesperson for the group said the protest was a call for immediate government action on the climate.

Then one year ago, eight members from the same group were arrested after they chained themselves to a pink boat parked in front of Governor Baker’s Swampscott home. The words ‘climate emergency’ were painted on the boat.

On the group’s website, they say they want to make some noise and stop the fossil fuel industry. State police are aware of today’s planned protests and are prepared to take action if need be.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 33

Peter C
2d ago

these idiots are just beening used. what's the easiest way to control someone? keep them afraid. in the 70s the so called climate experts said they was gonna be an new ice age on the 80s acid rain . the 2000s global warming and you know what happened our taxes went up.

Angel
2d ago

And I do envision a better world. With my gas fueled cars and fewer idiots.

Samuel Jefferson
2d ago

Not sure what they hope to accomplish except from getting other ppl in trouble with their jobs. How is this helping the planet freaking idiots no wonder my morning was so stressful wtf 🤬

