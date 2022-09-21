MACON, Ill. — The annual BRANDT Season Championship night is set to put a cap on the racing season this coming Saturday night, Sept. 24, at Macon Speedway. The world’s fastest one-fifth-mile dirt track will see six divisions of action racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings, heading into the offseason. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.

MACON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO