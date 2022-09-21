Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
Leary Rips To Silver Crown Pole
ROSSBURG, Ohio — C.J. Leary will start from the pole position during Saturday night’s 40th 4-Crown Nationals Presented By NKTELCO USAC Silver Crown feature at Eldora Speedway. The Greenfield, Ind., native turned the quickest lap during Friday night’s Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying session with a time of 17.288 seconds...
speedsport.com
Thomas Rolls Past Seavey At Gas City
GAS CITY, Ind. — Kevin Thomas Jr. denied Logan Seavey of victory in Thursday’s James Dean Classic at Gas City I-69 Speedway and picked up his third USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship victory in his last five starts. Thomas led the opening 20 circuits of the 30-lap...
speedsport.com
Macon Speedway’s Final Race To Determine Champions
MACON, Ill. — The annual BRANDT Season Championship night is set to put a cap on the racing season this coming Saturday night, Sept. 24, at Macon Speedway. The world’s fastest one-fifth-mile dirt track will see six divisions of action racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings, heading into the offseason. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.
speedsport.com
USAC Midgets Eye James Dean Classic Thursday
GAS CITY, Ind. — For the entirety of this summer, Cannon McIntosh has been among the most consistently strong drivers on the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship trail. Three wins and eight top-fives in his last 11 series starts since mid-June have driven that point home entering...
