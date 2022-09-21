1 in custody after shots fired at Chicago police officers in Little Village

A suspect is in custody after Chicago police said he fired shots toward officers in the Little Village neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded at about 10:51 p.m. to a report of a man with a rifle in the street in the 2800-block of West 25th Place.

Police said the suspect turned toward officers and fired multiple shots at them. After officers got out of their vehicle, police said the suspect dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Officers did not return fire and no one was injured from the incident, police said.

The rifle was recovered from the scene. Area Four detectives are investigating.