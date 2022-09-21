ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Mussolini: the master of Italy – archive, 1922

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByRK8_0i48lTRp00
Benito Mussolini among the Quadrumvirs on 24 October 1922.

Fascist activities

From our own correspondent

The Observer, 24 September 1922

Rome

The Fascisti are continuing their activities all over Italy, and if they use despotic methods it must be admitted that their despotism is sometimes attended with good results. How far and how long an extra-state despotism can continue to exist side by side with the legal constitution is the problem that will have to be faced in the near future by both Italy and the Fascisti.

They are now preparing a campaign in the south of Italy where, so far, fascismo has penetrated very little. The National Congress of Fascisti takes places at Naples in October, and will be the signal for the “black shirts” to start their propaganda. They have already established National Syndicates to take the place of Communist Labour Chambers in the provinces of Bari and Foggia, formerly strongholds of socialism. These syndicates aim at federating workers of all classes, instead of separating the social strata and producing the harmful class strife which has hitherto been the hallmark of Italian socialism.

In Sicily fascismo has better ground to work on than in the Neapolitan provinces. As an article in the Popolo d’Italia truly observes, there is no real socialism in Sicily; there are only discontented people, who will gladly join any association that promises to ameliorate their lot. In Messina, fascism is already thriving. In Sicily, generally, memories still linger of Garibaldi and his band of heroes, and the tradition of the “red shirts” will pave the way for the new expedition of the “camicie nere.”

In central Italy the Fascisti are championing ex-soldiers in the country districts by occupying the villas or these landowners who refuse to give them work. A few days ago 300 of them swarmed over the Villa Borghese in the Mugello, near Florence, and continued the pressure of their presence until the owner, the Duca di Bomarzo, consented to employ a reasonable number of ex-servicemen on his estate.

The village of Bacchereto, also in Tuscany, has just been occupied by Fascisti, who announce their intention of remaining on the spot until the parish priest has been removed. The obnoxious cleric is accused of uttering libels against fascismo from the pulpit, and of being generally guilty of anti-national feeling. His parishioners are, it seems, thoroughly in agreement with the Fascisti, and are grateful to them for their help. The priest declares that he is innocent of the sentiments attributed to him, but it is rumoured that he intends to resign the living of Bacchereto sooner than fight it out with the Fascisti.

The master of Italy: Mussolini and his programme

From our own correspondent

The Observer, 1 October 1922

Florence

Last week both the nominal and the virtual leader of Italy made speeches and were honoured in different ways and in very different measure. The banquet given at Pinerolo, in Piedmont, to celebrate the completion of 30 years of the prime minister’s political life, was attended by numerous ministers, innumerable deputies and three Italian ambassadors, besides a crowd of other distinguished guests, who had come, not only because Facta is personally liked and much respected, but because an important speech was expected, given the gravity of the political situation. Delusion wits bitter. “Verba non Facta,” exclaimed one wag, and the phrase will serve as cenotaph for this amiably dignified and ineffectually upright minister who has failed to impress his countrymen, and is only used as a hyphen between one ministry and the other. He has purred about peace and order at home, and respect for Italy abroad, but has not known which card to play.

The subtle Italian mind adores a man of Teflon, a man of elemental force. Mussolini, “the Thunderer,” whose words became deeds as they drop from his mouth, has swept most of young Italy off their feet, and for the time being holds them in the hollow of his hand. He at any rate has no difficulty in finding cards to play; he shows them with tempestuous promptitude in answer to the stirred curiosity of his anxious countrymen, and no one can complain that his game lacks variety. His whole life, from a revolutionary socialist to a revolutionary fascist, is made of cinema shifts of stirring interest and significance.

At Udine on 20 September Mussolini made the most important of his speeches, which had for its watchword, “Rome”. “The march on Rome,” however symbolic as a term (and, given the necessity, Mussolini will turn symbols into deeds), means nothing less than that Italy is to be fascista and governed either by Mussolini or by those who will suit their policy to his. In the very near future we may see a Giolitti-Mussolini ministry – age and exuberance grappling with, perhaps, the most subtly difficult situation an Italian cabinet has ever had to deal with.

Discipline

In the Udine speech Mussolini made a vigorous call for discipline to be the mainspring of his army and of Italy. “We must subject ourselves,” he said, “to an iron discipline or else we would have no right to impose it upon the nation. Discipline alone will enable Italy to make her voice heard among other nations. Discipline should be accepted; if not accepted, it must be imposed … We are an army, and because we have chosen that special constitution, our life and our actions must be founded upon discipline … “Italy’s voice to be heard among other nations” – there you have another foundation stone of Mussolini’s programme.

“Black

Shirts” at Cremona

The very day that the prime minister’s 3,000 distinguished guests were eating their excellent dinner and exchanging “bei complimenti,” Mussolini was taking peaceful possession of enemy country. The beautiful little city of Cremona, lying in the rich Lombard plain close to the gliding waters of the Po, awoke to find her population suddenly doubled by the advent of 30,000 fascists – youths in black shirts and black fezes, skull and crossbones as their emblem, their motto “Me ne frego” (“Je m’en fiche”); and young girls in short black skirts, white blouses, and jockey caps made of tricolour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09P6dR_0i48lTRp00
Mussolini in Rome, February 1927. Photograph: Universal History Archive/UIG/Getty Images

The “loggie” flanking the cathedral were soon crowded with people, boys sat astride on the grim medieval lions and heads looked out of the small windows above the giant sundial, while thousands of Black Shirts streamed into the piazza for an hour and half in well-ordered formation. With his habitual quiet rapidity, Mussolini suddenly appeared in the stone pulpit affixed high up against a pier of the Communal Palace whence demagogues of old had swayed the people of Cremona. There was a roar of welcome “Il nostro Duce,” and the banners were raised on high and waved above the crowd.

Mussolini as orator

“How like he is to a Roman tribune,” exclaimed one officer, as Mussolini stretched out his arm to the crowd, saluting the people in the Roman manner adopted by the fascists. His powerful head was thrown back, his stern eye fixed them all as one person. I was more impressed by the religious silence which fell upon the multitude when Mussolini began to speak than by the indescribable enthusiasm when cheering broke loose. He is a great speaker, not an orator. He dominates his audience more by sheer force of his volcanic personality, which is well under control, than by the force of his words. The young men in Italy, full of intense zest for life, and of truculent patriotism, would follow him anywhere at the lift of a finger. In this absorbing love for Italy and pride in her lies their strength, their virtue, and their danger.

This is an edited extract. Read the article in full.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Italy#Skull And Crossbones#Young Italy#Fascist#National Syndicates#Italian
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
The Guardian

Putin needs nothing short of a miracle to avoid a devastating defeat in Ukraine

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is yet another major development in the Russia–Ukraine war that took Russia entirely by surprise. Images of fleeing Russian soldiers, leaving behind equipment as well as evidence of war crimes, have once again filled the media. Wiping out months of Russia’s territorial gains, quick Ukrainian advances caused a domino effect; massive and chaotic Russian retreat left a huge hole in their defences.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russell Wilson’s Broncos career is dangerously close to a comedy skit

Are we confident that this Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett marriage isn’t some kind of Nathan Fielder bit?. The plan: to hire a coach who cannot count; to trade a boatload of draft picks and players for an aging, “mobile” quarterback who looks increasingly immobile; to hand that quarterback a five-year, $245m contract with $165m guaranteed at signing; to hire a series of coordinators who’ve never coordinated units or called plays before; to sell one of the league’s most prestigious franchises to an owner who doesn’t know the name of the commissioner.
DENVER, CO
The Guardian

The US’s ‘immigration crisis’ is admitting too few immigrants, not too many

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s cruel scheme to lure and transport vulnerable asylum seekers from the south to Massachusetts marks a new low in the immigration culture wars. The refugee crisis in our hemisphere demands bold and humane solutions, but the policy debate is frozen by the politics of fear and racism. Republicans grandstand about the issue for political advantage, while many Democrats would prefer to change the subject.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Putin is mobilising 300,000 more soldiers to fight his war. But Ukrainians feel hope, not fear

In his speech on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin announced that the Kremlin would be mobilising 300,000 military reservists to serve in Ukraine. He insisted that Russia was merely defending itself and its territories – and that the west did not want to see peace in Ukraine. Paradoxically, the response of many Ukrainians to Putin’s speech was relief – and even hope.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
103K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy