London, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Special Olympics softball team takes 3rd at State
SANDUSKY — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won bronze medals at the Special Olympics Ohio State Tournament on Sept. 10, 2022, at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky. The team traveled with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches, Connie Teserovich, Keira Teserovich and Kristie...
OVI checkpoint announced for Xenia tonight
XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Xenia tonight. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to OSHP. >>Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect. Crews will be...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Daily Standard
A great coach, a better person
Longtime Coldwater baseball coach Brian Harlamert dies unexpectedly at 51. Talking to several people who knew Brian Harlamert, the emotions were obvious over the phone. Harlamert, who was part of two Coldwater's state baseball championships as a player and later coached the team to its two most-recent state crowns, died in his sleep on Wednesday at 51.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Mason high schooler receives $10K for invention
Laalitya Achary, 18, invented Nereid, a low-cost, globally applicable device that can detect water contamination within seconds.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Power restored to Miami Valley, crews working to remove tree off power lines
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio reported almost 2,000 power outages Thursday morning across the Miami Valley. Around 1,700 of the power outages Thursday were due to a tree that fell on power lines in Moraine. Crews are currently working to clear the area, which is expected to take two hours. AES Ohio is reporting […]
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Two more charged in Ford Road incident
XENIA TOWNSHIP — Two more men have been charged in connection with a Sept. 12 shooting on Ford Road. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges for Aaron Joseph Davis, 21, and Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 22, both of Dayton. Davis is being held in the Greene County Jail on attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Morgan is being held on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both first-degree felonies.
2 postal carriers robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County
According to police, two USPS carriers were robbed at gunpoint in two separate events, one in Dayton and one in Trotwood.
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson Branch YMCA to host Saturday Night Live
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Arrival will start around 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games and bounce house will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
Active shooter reports at area high schools deemed ‘hoax’
DAYTON, SPRINGFIELD — Active shooter reports at two different area high schools Friday have been deemed a hoax by police. Dayton Police crews were dispatched to Belmont High School on the report of an active shooter in the school at 10:22 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the City of Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: Semi accident on I-75 SB at U.S. Route 35
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a semi-truck has tipped over on its side at the ramp to U.S. Route 35 from I-75 South. Regional Dispatch says crews are headed to the scene. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
