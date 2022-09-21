ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

London, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Catholic Central High School - Springfield football team will have a game with Madison-Plains High school on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPRINGFIELD, OH
tippnews.com

Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio

Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Special Olympics softball team takes 3rd at State

SANDUSKY — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won bronze medals at the Special Olympics Ohio State Tournament on Sept. 10, 2022, at Sports Force Parks Cedar Point Sports Center in Sandusky. The team traveled with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer coaches, Connie Teserovich, Keira Teserovich and Kristie...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint announced for Xenia tonight

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Xenia tonight. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to OSHP. >>Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect. Crews will be...
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
City
Ansonia, OH
City
Madison, OH
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bethel, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Covington, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Savannah, OH
City
Bradford, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Troy, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
City
Tippecanoe, OH
Daily Standard

A great coach, a better person

Longtime Coldwater baseball coach Brian Harlamert dies unexpectedly at 51. Talking to several people who knew Brian Harlamert, the emotions were obvious over the phone. Harlamert, who was part of two Coldwater's state baseball championships as a player and later coached the team to its two most-recent state crowns, died in his sleep on Wednesday at 51.
COLDWATER, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
James Madison
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet

PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
PIQUA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Red Devils#Mvl#Ravi#The Lehman Catholic
wktn.com

Roundabout Completed in Logan County

The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Two more charged in Ford Road incident

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Two more men have been charged in connection with a Sept. 12 shooting on Ford Road. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges for Aaron Joseph Davis, 21, and Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 22, both of Dayton. Davis is being held in the Greene County Jail on attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Morgan is being held on conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both first-degree felonies.
XENIA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Robinson Branch YMCA to host Saturday Night Live

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering Saturday Night Live from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8th. Arrival will start around 5:30 p.m. at the front desk. Gym games and bounce house will start at 6 p.m. followed by swimming and a pizza party. Pick-up will start at 8:45 p.m.
TROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
TROY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments charge 28

A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy