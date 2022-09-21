Read full article on original website
Fans beg Gwen Stefani to stop 'messing with her face' after new promo clip is released
Gwen Stefani fans have asked the singer turned talent show judge to stop 'messing with her face' after a new promotional clip for The Voice was released. The singer, 52, was first hit with claims that she looked unrecognisable in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and now fans are commenting on her appearance once again.
Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie
Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy With Sheer Dress Pics
While promoting her new makeup line, The Voice coach Gwen Stefani absolutely stuns her social media followers as she shares sheer dress snapshots. In her Instagram post, which features the images for the latest issue of LVR Magazine, Gwen Stefani declared, “Living my glam girl fantasy with LUISAVIAROMA.”. Gwen...
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO
Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Blake Shelton Cheekily Hypes ‘Friend’ Trace Adkins’ New Show Monarch After Trading Barbs On The Voice
Blake Shelton showed his support for Trace Adkins ahead of the series premiere of Monarch on Fox.
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Keith Urban Cover on ‘The Voice’ Pits Blake Shelton Against Wife Gwen Stefani
A cover of a Keith Urban song had husband and wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani against each other on The Voice. Both stars pitched their case for the contestant to choose them. This season of The Voice is in full swing, and a lot of talent has been on...
David Andrew The Voice 2022 Audition “Falling” Harry Styles, Season 22, Tennessee
David Andrew performs “Falling” by Harry Styles, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. David Andrew performs Harry Styles’ “Falling” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. David Andrew The Voice Audition. Contestant: David Andrew. Age: 25. Hometown: Gallatin, Tennessee | Detroit, Michigan.
Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello Feuding on the 'Voice?' Here Are All the Details
It looks like Camila Cabello's journey as a new coach at The Voice would not be as easy as she thinks it would be as longstanding coach Blake Shelton is setting up to be her formidable foe on the reality singing competition. County music icon Blake Shelton, who has been...
Jay Allen Earns Two ‘The Voice’ Chair Turns With His Take on Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Rising country singer Jay Allen is officially a contestant on The Voice this season, after scoring chair turns from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for his Blind Audition performance of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't." After Allen's smooth, soaring performance, Shelton praised him for his emphasis on vocal storytelling. "The...
Masked Singer Premiere Twist: Three Celebs Eliminated -- Which Legends Are Unmasked?
Four singers take "The Masked Singer" stage, but only one will survive -- who did enough to be crowned the Week 1 King or Queen, and who is gone?. We have a theory as to why “The Masked Singer” put together the most brutal and cut-throat twist in its history for Season 8, and it’s all about trying to score bigger and better stars. They’ve certainly got more than ever!
Bros Stars Reveal First Time They Felt Seen by Pop Culture & Their Favorite Romcoms (Exclusive)
The queer cast opens up about the "mental gymnastics" to feel represented in the past -- as they hopefully become the inspiration they didn't have. Most of us grew up on romcoms like "When Harry Met Sally," "Notting Hill," "You've Got Mail" and "My Best Friend's Wedding" and while it's no knock on Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts, all of those films centered on straight -- and mostly white -- couples.
Greyson Chance Defends Calling Out Ellen DeGeneres, Addresses Seeming 'Ungrateful'
"I'm sure people will have a lot to say about the article and how I maybe appear ungrateful for her efforts in the beginning ..." Greyson Chance is standing by his truth after dropping some hard hitting claims about his former mentor Ellen DeGeneres in a recent bombshell interview with Rolling Stone.
Why Margot Robbie Was 'Mortified' By the Attention 'Barbie' Shoot Generated
"I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'" The now-infamous photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rocking neon costumes on the set of "Barbie" in Venice Beach threw the internet into a frenzy, but Robbie says she wasn't a fan of the attention the shoot generated.
Another Bachelor Breakup! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split
The two open up about going through a "significant amount of pain" as they reveal their split. It's all over for "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ... again. Echard and Evans met on Season 26 of the ABC dating show, which aired earlier this year. Though she rejected him in the season finale, the two started dating again after the season finished filming -- something they revealed on "After the Final Rose" in March 2022.
