Gwen Stefani’s Followers Can’t Handle How 'Snatched' She Looks At 52 In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans speechless with her appearance, with the latest instance being in a stunning two-image carousel she shared with her 14.4 million Instagram followers on August 22nd. Both of the images show the 52-year-old “Rich Girl” singer posing for the camera at what looks to be a makeup table backstage, wearing products from her very own GXVE Beauty line, if her caption is anything to go by.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
toofab.com

Masked Singer Premiere Twist: Three Celebs Eliminated -- Which Legends Are Unmasked?

Four singers take "The Masked Singer" stage, but only one will survive -- who did enough to be crowned the Week 1 King or Queen, and who is gone?. We have a theory as to why “The Masked Singer” put together the most brutal and cut-throat twist in its history for Season 8, and it’s all about trying to score bigger and better stars. They’ve certainly got more than ever!
toofab.com

Bros Stars Reveal First Time They Felt Seen by Pop Culture & Their Favorite Romcoms (Exclusive)

The queer cast opens up about the "mental gymnastics" to feel represented in the past -- as they hopefully become the inspiration they didn't have. Most of us grew up on romcoms like "When Harry Met Sally," "Notting Hill," "You've Got Mail" and "My Best Friend's Wedding" and while it's no knock on Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts, all of those films centered on straight -- and mostly white -- couples.
toofab.com

Another Bachelor Breakup! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Split

The two open up about going through a "significant amount of pain" as they reveal their split. It's all over for "The Bachelor" star Clayton Echard and Susie Evans ... again. Echard and Evans met on Season 26 of the ABC dating show, which aired earlier this year. Though she rejected him in the season finale, the two started dating again after the season finished filming -- something they revealed on "After the Final Rose" in March 2022.
