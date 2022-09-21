Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel Maven
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brissett vs. Flacco: Who played better in the batter of the backup quarterbacks?Eugene AdamsCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting
MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
How a little girl fulfilled her destiny to teach, advocate and make a difference: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a house, in a room, in a closet sits a little girl. It’s the 1970s in inner city Cleveland. The home, as a whole, is modest. But for that little girl, the small, weathered, built-in desk tucked in the corner of her bedroom closet is enough for her imagination to create a world of possibilities.
Akron to host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Oct. 1
AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.
Rozi’s annual pumpkin-beer tasting scheduled
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Rozi’s Wine House has its annual pumpkin-beer tasting coming up. A dozen beers will be poured at the pay-by-the-glass event. Full pours and samples will be available, but no growlers, at the tap takeover. Beers to be poured. • Whole Hog Brewing Pumpkin Ale, Stevens...
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
Riverfront townhouse like the one featured in ‘Draft Day’ listed at under $1.5M: House of the Week
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- If you’ve been to the Emerald Necklace Marina, you’ve seen them. If you’ve seen the film “Draft Day” starring Kevin Costner, you’ve seen them. But how would you like to live in one of those modern townhomes overlooking the Rocky River?
Sweet surprise: Kristi Capel’s new addition
A sweet addition has been added to the FOX 8 family!
BEAT students to serve as OSBA videographers: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- They’ve done it again! The award-winning “backpack journalists” of the Brunswick BEAT Video Program have been selected as the 2022 Ohio School Boards Association’s official video team for the Capital Conference. The Brunswick school board has agreed to allow the members to take...
Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region’s visual arts institutions an “F’’ on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland dads participate in 17th annual Fathers Walk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many children across Ohio spent extra time with their dads during the 17th annual Fathers Walk Thursday morning,. The Fathers Walk is initiative to show dads active in their kids’ lives and education. “We need a lot of strong positive male role models in our...
Lorain woman uses her own grief to give people hope
A woman in Lorain who has experienced tremendous loss is using her positive energy to help give people hope.
After hiatus, Halls of Fame are back with ceremonies on Oct. 8
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When COVID shut down community events, it meant that the 2020 inductees into the alumni and staff halls of fame weren’t able to be inducted in person. Now those inductees will join several new nominees at this year’s event, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hayas Performing Arts Center at Brunswick High School. The new inductees will also be introduced at the football game on Oct. 7.
Community to host fundraiser for Cleveland officer who was paralyzed 2 years ago
He was a passenger, along with four other Cleveland SWAT patrolmen, inside a SWAT van en route to an active scene. When the van was hit by a passing drunk driver that failed to stop at a red light, it hit a pole, leaving the officers in serious condition and Rodrigues paralyzed from the neck down, confined to a wheelchair.
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Police respond to 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police have responded across Northeast Ohio to two 'swatting' incidents at Garfield High School in Akron and Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These incidents were two...
Who is the hardest person in your life to deal with? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
Who is the hardest person in your life to deal with? – Terry Pluto's Faith & You

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Difficult people?. The person who finds fault with everything...including you?.
