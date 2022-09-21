ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Cleveland.com

Newly renovated Mayfield Holiday Inn holds ribbon-cutting

MAYFIELD, Ohio --Almost two years after renovation work started at the Mayfield Village Holiday Inn, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate its new look. Spark Hotels President Amit Patel would not divulge how much money was spent on the work, which took place outside and inside the hotel, 780 Beta Drive. Speaking of the work done at the 49-year-old building, which underwent its first complete renovation, Patel said, “Basically, there’s a new exterior walls, windows and parapet.”
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron to host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Oct. 1

AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rozi’s annual pumpkin-beer tasting scheduled

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Rozi’s Wine House has its annual pumpkin-beer tasting coming up. A dozen beers will be poured at the pay-by-the-glass event. Full pours and samples will be available, but no growlers, at the tap takeover. Beers to be poured. • Whole Hog Brewing Pumpkin Ale, Stevens...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Black cultural leaders in Cleveland give the region’s visual arts institutions an “F’’ on diversity efforts in FRONT Triennial symposium

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Leaders of Northeast Ohio’s top visual art institutions, including the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, and the Cleveland Institute of Art, say they’re making solid progress on racial diversity, equity, and inclusion. They cite percentages of increased diversity on...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland dads participate in 17th annual Fathers Walk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many children across Ohio spent extra time with their dads during the 17th annual Fathers Walk Thursday morning,. The Fathers Walk is initiative to show dads active in their kids’ lives and education. “We need a lot of strong positive male role models in our...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After hiatus, Halls of Fame are back with ceremonies on Oct. 8

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When COVID shut down community events, it meant that the 2020 inductees into the alumni and staff halls of fame weren’t able to be inducted in person. Now those inductees will join several new nominees at this year’s event, at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Hayas Performing Arts Center at Brunswick High School. The new inductees will also be introduced at the football game on Oct. 7.
BRUNSWICK, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
