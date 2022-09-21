Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Raiders drop homecoming game to Nease PanthersAnthony SalazarPonte Vedra Beach, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
Lawsuit accusing Murray Hill factory of causing bad smell will continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a biting smell that some people say causes them to gag and they want the odor to stop. Residents in Murray Hill say that the factory for International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), is the cause of that bad smell, and they want the company to fix it.
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville closes without warning citing 'water outage'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of a Jacksonville fitness club hoping to work out, instead find themselves worked up. Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville has closed its doors. We’re working to learn if and when the Dunn Avenue gym will re-open. “I just want to know how are y’all...
Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Plan approved for 44-story high rise at site of former Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From marketplace to vacant field. Over three decades, the former site of the Jacksonville Landing experienced a full life cycle. Soon it will begin its second life home to a towering high rise and an already iconic city sculpture. People have mixed feelings about the prospect...
USS Orleck opening to the public
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece...
INVESTIGATES: ‘Stink study’ suggests local fragrance factory is still not passing the smell test
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — International Flavors and Fragrances, or IFF, is asking a judge on Wednesday to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed by neighbors. Connie Jo Gandy enjoys her garden, but not everything is coming up roses. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It smells like a solvent?” Action...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Jacksonville fisherman creates 24/7 bait vending machine
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville fisherman is now an businessman solving a fishy problem. In 6 months, Strickland has reconfigured two vending machines where fishermen can get frozen bait any time of day. It's called Bait Til' Late. Picture this. Its before dawn. You’re heading to the marina for...
A San Marco business and neighbor warn others to not take storm warning lightly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — San Marco is an area of Jacksonville that is prone to flooding because of its proximity to the St. Johns River. During Hurricane Irma 2.2 trillion gallons of rain went into its watershed. First Coast News talked with a San Marco man, Don Pepe, who is...
RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, aka Foolio, accepts plea deal, gets probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known by the moniker "Foolio," accepted a plea deal Wednesday after a months-long legal battle that began with a traffic stop. He pleaded no contrest to charges of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, in exchange for six months probation, which he will serve at a confidential location in Georgia.
