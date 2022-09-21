ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Cousins Maine Lobster will return to Neptune Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Cousins Maine Lobster is coming back to Neptune Beach. The brick and mortar location will reopen at 630-14 Atlantic Boulevard soon. The anticipated opening date is October 7, according to the restaurants Facebook. Cousins Maine Lobster originally started...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp) An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations. Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

USS Orleck opening to the public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board. The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March. It is a landmark piece...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. And don’t forget to come out on October 1 for Manateeville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dies after falling from ladder in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man was found dead Monday morning after falling from a ladder while working on repairs in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a call at a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

