KCCI.com
Fall Equinox: What it is & why meteorologists start the season earlier
DES MOINES, Iowa — Happy fall equinox! On Thursday at 8:04 p.m. local time, the Earth’s axis will be oriented so that no part of the planet is tilted toward or away from the Sun. After that moment, the equinox is over, and those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere start tilting away, heading for the winter solstice.
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: Family’s beloved heifer survived December storm
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — In December of 2021, the Walker family was preparing for an incoming storm on their farm. The family moved their trucks, tractors and skid loaders strategically across the farm to weigh down precious cargo, but that couldn't prevent mother nature from putting them in the eye of a historic tornado outbreak.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
KCCI.com
Storm Team 8 In-Depth: Basic cloud observation and interpretation
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you’ve paid any attention to the skies, you’ve probably noticed different cloud types at different times of the day and different times of year. Clouds offer insight as to what processes are occurring in the atmosphere and how these processes may determine the type of weather you experience. A casual observer can make a nowcast or even a short-term forecast by recognizing cloud types and understanding what they mean.
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
who13.com
Five denim trends this fall
Fall is here and that means fall fashion, including new denim styles. Paula Bierle and Lea Fagervik share what is in store at the Purple Poppy Boutiques in Johnston and Ankeny. You can shop at the Purple Poppy online at purplepoppyboutique.com. The Johnston Boutique is located at 5800 Merle Hay...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCCI.com
This Iowa community is conserving water
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
KCCI.com
Osceola water customers asked to cut back as water levels drop
OSCEOLA, Iowa — The Osceola Water Board has asked customers to voluntarily reduce water usage, as the city's water source at West Lake is dropping and there are concerns about water quality deeper in the lake. The conservation measure asks customers to reduce all outdoor watering between 8 a.m....
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
Radio Iowa
Weekend dog show features 150+ breeds and hundreds of coddled canines
Hundreds of dogs from across the U.S. will be wagging their tails in Colfax this weekend as the Central Iowa Kennel Club celebrates its 75th year of dog shows. Club president Kelley Frary, of Des Moines, says at least 150 breeds will be represented by some 1,300 canine competitors from all across Iowa and as far away as Florida. Admission to the show is free and Frary says it’s a great event for spectators of all ages.
KCCI.com
ARL: 46 cats rescued from crowded home in northern Iowa
Forty-six cats and kittens were rescued from a northern Iowa home on Wednesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said. ARL responded to a call to help a family struggling to provide for the animals. The floor of the home was covered in feces. Many needed medical care. The ARL...
KCCI.com
NASA astronaut and Iowa native speaks in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — About 1,000 influential Iowans came together this morning to talk about innovative solutions to challenges facing our future. It's all part of the Future Ready Iowa Summit at the Iowa Events Center. This year's keynote speaker was NASA astronaut and Iowa native Raja Chari. His...
KCCI.com
'We are going to them': Through mobile services, Salvation Army hopes to reach more people
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bus that will deliver food, personal care, home goods and more to central Iowa people in need will be on the road soon. The Salvation Army unveiled its Mobile Services Center bus on Thursday. The Salvation Army said it's the first of its...
Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River
A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
