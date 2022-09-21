ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine

A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules

A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somerset County Council#Social Services#Uk#Bbc Somerset Vulnerable#Ofsted#Democrat
BBC

Shropshire hospitals look to trim down transformation plan

The reorganisation of Shropshire's hospitals is likely to go ahead but without some of the proposed changes due to funding issues, a report says. The document, from the sites' trust, concludes the "core" plan can be afforded within the £312m budget. That means Shrewsbury is set to become a...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Number 5 bus route in north Bristol to be cut

Residents are calling for an "essential" bus route to be saved from cuts. The number 5 bus will be replaced by a new 47 line that will not go to Stapleton in north Bristol. A petition to save the route received more than 1,600 signatures and 65 people attended a community meeting to discuss the cut.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards

Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Wantage & Grove station: Setback for reopening hopes

The government says it has no plans to reopen a train station despite campaigners saying there is an increasing need for it. Wantage & Grove in Oxfordshire was opened by the Great Western Railway in 1846 but has seen no trains since 1964. Andy Holding, of Wantage & Grove Station...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Telford and Wrekin: Sniffer dogs find fake cigarettes stash

Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes worth about £10,000 have been found by sniffer dogs in a raid on shops, a council says. The 12,000 fake fags, along with a quantity of illegal vapes, were found by trading standards officers in Telford and Wrekin. In one case, the dogs discovered cigarettes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fernhill School, Farnborough: Homophobic bullying found by inspectors

A school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found homophobic bullying "occurs frequently". Children at Fernhill School in Farnborough, Hampshire, regularly did not report bullying for fear it might make it worse, the Ofsted report said. Inspectors also said pupils' behaviour often disrupted lessons and safeguarding measures were ineffective. The...
EDUCATION
BBC

Cardiff: Dog ban call over poo on sports pitches

Seven-year-old Harri was playing for his rugby team when he fell in dog poo on the pitch. His father, Darren Donovan, from Cardiff, said: "Something has to be done before someone is seriously hurt." Now he has set up a petition asking Cardiff council to ban dogs from marked pitches...
ANIMALS
BBC

Huddersfield school 'devastated' after pupil stabbed to death

Students and staff at a school in Huddersfield are "devastated" after a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed to death, its head teacher has said. The boy was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School. Head teacher Andrew Fell said "Our deepest sympathies go out to the...
EDUCATION
BBC

Wakefield: Listing bid for former maternity hospital fails

A former maternity hospital is facing demolition after a bid to have it listed failed. The building on Blenheim Road, in Wakefield, was the city's maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935. Historic England said its design did "not demonstrate exceptional quality or innovation" to merit listing. Heritage campaigners said they...
U.K.
BBC

Bird flu cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex

Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites in Suffolk and Essex. Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Saturday in a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds. Another case was confirmed on Sunday near...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health

Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy