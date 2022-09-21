Read full article on original website
BBC
Somerset nurse struck off for failing to dispense morphine
A nurse in Somerset has been struck off after she failed to give morphine to a patient before they underwent surgery. Amanda-Jane Price had been suspended from front-line duties since the incident in March 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled that Miss Price had been "dishonest" with her colleagues...
BBC
Cost of living: Oxfordshire council leader calls for more government help
The government must do more to tackle the cost of living with bills set to increase over the winter, a council leader has said. Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet agreed a £2m plan for an emergency welfare scheme for residents struggling in the current financial climate. But Liz Leffman said...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
BBC
Day care centre closed unlawfully, court rules
A council failed to properly consider the needs of elderly disabled people when it closed a day care centre, a judge has ruled. Lady Carmichael said Scottish Borders Council did not contemplate the impact that closing the centre in Hawick would have on a woman with Alzheimer's. The judge ruled...
BBC
Shropshire hospitals look to trim down transformation plan
The reorganisation of Shropshire's hospitals is likely to go ahead but without some of the proposed changes due to funding issues, a report says. The document, from the sites' trust, concludes the "core" plan can be afforded within the £312m budget. That means Shrewsbury is set to become a...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Number 5 bus route in north Bristol to be cut
Residents are calling for an "essential" bus route to be saved from cuts. The number 5 bus will be replaced by a new 47 line that will not go to Stapleton in north Bristol. A petition to save the route received more than 1,600 signatures and 65 people attended a community meeting to discuss the cut.
BBC
Herefordshire and Worcestershire community heroes win BBC awards
Eight people from Herefordshire and Worcestershire have been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards. Run by BBC Hereford and Worcester, the awards have highlighted community heroes during the pandemic. Categories included carers, volunteers, good neighbours, key workers, community groups and environmentalists. The 32 finalists across the eight categories...
BBC
Wantage & Grove station: Setback for reopening hopes
The government says it has no plans to reopen a train station despite campaigners saying there is an increasing need for it. Wantage & Grove in Oxfordshire was opened by the Great Western Railway in 1846 but has seen no trains since 1964. Andy Holding, of Wantage & Grove Station...
BBC
Telford and Wrekin: Sniffer dogs find fake cigarettes stash
Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes worth about £10,000 have been found by sniffer dogs in a raid on shops, a council says. The 12,000 fake fags, along with a quantity of illegal vapes, were found by trading standards officers in Telford and Wrekin. In one case, the dogs discovered cigarettes...
BBC
Fernhill School, Farnborough: Homophobic bullying found by inspectors
A school has been rated inadequate after inspectors found homophobic bullying "occurs frequently". Children at Fernhill School in Farnborough, Hampshire, regularly did not report bullying for fear it might make it worse, the Ofsted report said. Inspectors also said pupils' behaviour often disrupted lessons and safeguarding measures were ineffective. The...
BBC
Cardiff: Dog ban call over poo on sports pitches
Seven-year-old Harri was playing for his rugby team when he fell in dog poo on the pitch. His father, Darren Donovan, from Cardiff, said: "Something has to be done before someone is seriously hurt." Now he has set up a petition asking Cardiff council to ban dogs from marked pitches...
BBC
Huddersfield school 'devastated' after pupil stabbed to death
Students and staff at a school in Huddersfield are "devastated" after a 15-year-old pupil was stabbed to death, its head teacher has said. The boy was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School. Head teacher Andrew Fell said "Our deepest sympathies go out to the...
BBC
Wakefield: Listing bid for former maternity hospital fails
A former maternity hospital is facing demolition after a bid to have it listed failed. The building on Blenheim Road, in Wakefield, was the city's maternity hospital from 1919 until 1935. Historic England said its design did "not demonstrate exceptional quality or innovation" to merit listing. Heritage campaigners said they...
BBC
Bird flu cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex
Two cases of bird flu have been confirmed at sites in Suffolk and Essex. Suffolk Trading Standards confirmed the highly pathogenic avian flu virus - H5N1 - was found on Saturday in a garden chicken flock in Little Livermere, near Bury St Edmunds. Another case was confirmed on Sunday near...
BBC
Covid-19 powers to be extended by Department of Health
Northern Ireland's health minister has opted to extend his department's powers under the Coronavirus Act for six months. The Coronavirus Act 2020 was introduced at the start of the pandemic for two years. The powers were extended for the first time in March until 24 September. In a statement to...
