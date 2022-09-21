BB gun found in student’s backpack at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Enterprise Charter School was found with a BB gun on the school campus on Tuesday.

The school principal said that Buffalo Police responded to ECS after the BB gun was found in a backpack. They said there was no disruption to students.

“The Buffalo Police Department responded to ECS, we worked in conjunction on the investigation and followed the guidance of law enforcement,” School Superintendent/Principal Jordan Schmidt wrote. “After the investigation has concluded, we will take appropriate action.”

ECS is a K-8 school located on Oak Street.

