Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted Expeditions
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
One person in Southwest Memphis, seriously injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Deerborn Street around 2 p.m. One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said. No information about the shooter has been released at...
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
Woman shot, critically hurt in Midtown, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Midtown Memphis Thursday evening, according to Memphis Police. Police said the woman was shot on North Belvedere. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition around 4:30 p.m., according to police. The person who shot her was reportedly wearing a...
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
Stolen cars involved in crash after 2 teens shot in North Memphis, police say
Two teenagers were shot in North Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to gunfire at Chelsea Avenue and McLean around 9 p.m. but didn’t find anybody shot at the scene. However, officers were soon notified about two teenagers with gunshot wounds...
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Photo released of woman sought for questioning in string of arsons, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted for questioning after eight fires were set in the same ZIP code over a three-month period, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD said that between June 25 and September 20, eight fires were set in the 38109 ZIP code, including five fires within two weeks of each other.
14-year-old teen in non-critical condition after shooting on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot on Shelby Drive Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said the shooting happened near the 6100 block of East Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The boy was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the suspect of an overnight barricade situation in Cordova. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened. The suspect, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite, was being served...
Squad car collision injures two Memphis Police officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police (MPD) officers are recovering after a car accident in Midtown. The crash happened at Central Avenue and McLean around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to MPD, the officers were en route to the area to help another officer who was responding to a...
Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
Man dead after late night shooting in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Hickory Hill. Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Wynne, Arkansas
WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where […]
Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
Shelby County Sheriff's Office identifies man they say shot himself during Cordova barricade
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified a man they said shot himself during a barricade situation in Cordova. The SCSO said the fugitive apprehension team and U.S. Marshals were serving a murder warrant for Joe Wilhite, 36, just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Hidden Ride Lane.
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
Man and woman who died in East Memphis crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a crash in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones and 36-year-old Bridgett Murry died at the scene of the crash at Walnut Grove and Perkins around 8 p.m. on September 20.
More than 100 kidnappings reported in Memphis in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While the number of reported kidnappings may be alarming to some, the data from Memphis Police is consistent with recent years. We spoke with Bennie Cobb, a retired captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, to review the data released by the Memphis Police Department. “If I hear of one kidnapping, I’m alarmed […]
Memphis, TN
