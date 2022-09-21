ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Three men arrested after police chase, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The police arrested three men in Southaven after a police chase, police said. On September 22, 2022, at 1:48 p.m., officers, while patrolling, ran the tag number on a black Nissan Maxima on 4145 Neely Rd. at a Marathon Gas station. The tag came back stolen,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Central Ave#Memphis Police Department#Regional One Health
actionnews5.com

Suspect dead after Cordova barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the suspect of an overnight barricade situation in Cordova. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says deputies were executing a search warrant around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Hidden Ridge Lane when the barricade situation happened. The suspect, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite, was being served...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAPT

Man killed in crash involving 3 vehicles

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — A Memphis man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the wreck on MS 27, which involved a 2010 Ford Fusion, a 2024 Peterbilt and a 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The Ford Fusion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Man dead after late night shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Hickory Hill. Just before 11:15 p.m., MPD officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of East Point Drive near Hickory Hill Road. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died from his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Wynne, Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said on Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where […]
WYNNE, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Child shot in Hickory Hill, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Hickory Hill. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting in the area of 6100 E. Shelby Drive at 9:15 p.m. The child was located and taken to Le...
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

More than 100 kidnappings reported in Memphis in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While the number of reported kidnappings may be alarming to some, the data from Memphis Police is consistent with recent years. We spoke with Bennie Cobb, a retired captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, to review the data released by the Memphis Police Department. “If I hear of one kidnapping, I’m alarmed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy