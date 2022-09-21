Read full article on original website
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world set to welcome new year 5783
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- As the autumn season begins so does a new year on the Hebrew calendar, which will be commemorated this weekend by Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world.Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday evening and runs through Tuesday, which this year will recognized by Jews as the official start of the new year 5783. It is followed 10 days later by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown Oct. 4.Though often referred to as the "High Holy Days," a more literal definition from the Hebrew term Yamim Nora'im is the "Days of Awe.""We're...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Discovery Channel Star Josh Gates Is Coming To Minnesota
Josh Gates who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota. Josh Gates has been gracing television screens since 2002 when he appeared on the reality game show Beg, Borrow & Deal on ESPN:. Josh Gates also appeared...
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater
Mark Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar at 241 Main Street S. in Stillwater has closed after 20 years in business. Courtesy of city of Stillwater. Marx Fusion Bistro & Wine Bar has permanently closed after 20 years in downtown Stillwater. Owners Mark and Lydia Hanson shared the news in a...
Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown
A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MN model shares struggle with bowel disease on social media, hoping to help others feel less alone
MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Kimpton's Instagram posts look a lot different than they did six months ago. Typically, the Minneapolis-based fashion and runway model posts beautiful photos from photoshoots, adorned in sparkly dresses and gowns. On her page, you'll see a video of her walking the runway during Fashion Week Minnesota in March.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45
The distinctive chef of a former Stillwater restaurant and pirate bar has died at the age of 45. Shawn Smalley, who ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade before its closure in 2018, died on Sept. 9. He had gone into cardiac arrest following a seizure, and...
