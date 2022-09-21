ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

KEYC

Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world set to welcome new year 5783

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. --  As the autumn season begins so does a new year on the Hebrew calendar, which will be commemorated this weekend by Jewish communities in Minnesota and around the world.Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday evening and runs through Tuesday, which this year will recognized by Jews as the official start of the new year 5783. It is followed 10 days later by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which begins at sundown Oct. 4.Though often referred to as the "High Holy Days," a more literal definition from the Hebrew term Yamim Nora'im is the "Days of Awe.""We're...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
fox9.com

Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple schools targeted by "swatting" hoax

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fake reports of violence and threats have students and parents on edge across the country, including in Minnesota.On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it became aware of multiple "swatting" incidents in schools across the state where fake reports were received of active shooter events or mass casualties. Fourteen swatting incidents were confirmed by Wednesday afternoon, but the BCA says it's possible there were more they have yet to hear about."No incidents have turned out to be real," the BCA said. Authorities say they believe a single person made the calls, because they were all similar in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN

