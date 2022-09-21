ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Wednesday: New Reba McEntire ‘Big Sky’ series premieres

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Returning series with season premieres tonight:

ABC: “The Conners” (8), “The Goldbergs” (8:30), “Abbott Elementary” (9), “Home Economics” (9:30), “Big Sky” (10)

CBS: “Survivor” (8), “Amazing Race” (10)

NBC: “Chicago Med” (8), “Chicago Fire” (9), “Chicago PD” (10)

Fox: “The Masked Singer” (8), “LEGO Masters” (9)

Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ finale

The final part of the Ken Burns documentary series continues tonight at 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on PBS NC. For more info on the schedule or streaming options, visit nando.com/WarmTV .

New series premiere: ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ (10 p.m., ABC)

Technically, “Big Sky” is not a new series, but Season 3’s “Deadly Trails” installment definitely has an anthology feel, so we’re giving it the “new series” treatment.

In “Deadly Trails,” country singer Reba McEntire plays family matriarch Sunny Barnes, running a backcountry glamping business in Helena, Montana, with her husband Buck Barnes, played by McEntire’s real-life partner, Rex Linn .

Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick return to the series as Cassie and Jenny, along with a new sheriff, played by Jensen Ackles . The season starts with a camping excursion led by Sunny running into trouble, leading Cassie, Jenny and Sheriff Arlen to become tangled up in the mystery.

