Helen M. Edinboro, 84, a loving wife and mother of four children, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Helen was born on July 5, 1938 in Butler, Pa to Paul and Edna (Stamm) Wilson. She grew up in West Sunbury Pa and graduated from Moniteau class of 57’. On June 25, 1957, she married Kenneth D. Edinboro. They stayed in West Sunbury where they raised 1 son, Kenneth, and 3 daughters, Judy, Susan and Donna. She spent her time out of the house working at Dassa McKinney Elementary as a cafeteria monitor and a Leader at Weight Watchers in Butler.

BUTLER, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO