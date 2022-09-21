Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
butlerradio.com
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
butlerradio.com
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
butlerradio.com
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
butlerradio.com
“Get Nebby” 5K To Support VOICe
There’s still time to join in an event in memory of a Butler woman that provides support for local domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to be held next weekend. The sixth annual ‘Get Nebby 5K’ will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at Alameda Park in Butler Township.
butlerradio.com
Food Distributions Set For Saturday
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, milk, meat, and canned goods will be distributed to those who meet eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
butlerradio.com
“Pink Hat Lady” Must Be Monitored By GPS
A federal judge is now ordering the Mercer County woman charged with her role in the Capitol riots on January 6th be monitored by GPS. The U.S. attorneys prosecuting the case say Rachel Powell has violated terms of pretrial release multiple times. The federal judge overseeing the case agreed and...
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
butlerradio.com
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
allegheny.edu
Allegheny College President Hilary Link Announces She Will Leave Post; Board of Trustees Appoints Former Allegheny Provost and Dean Dr. Ron Cole as Interim President
Dr. Hilary Link, President of Allegheny College since 2019, has announced today that she will leave her position for personal and professional considerations. Dr. Link, recognized as a multidisciplinary scholar, globalist and visionary who has dedicated her career to improving the student experience in higher education, will complete her service at Allegheny after successfully leading the College through the challenges of the pandemic and implementing various strategies to strengthen the College as a top small liberal arts school.
butlerradio.com
Elections Office Offers Reminders For Mail-In Voters
The interim director of elections in Butler County is offering a few reminders for residents who use mail-in ballots for Election Day. Wil White, who also serves as the county’s solicitor, says voters who are in other locations on Election Day but vote by mail, need to distinguish the difference between where you are residing and your permanent address.
WFMJ.com
Mercer prison seeking 'dozens' of employees
Like just about any other employer, Pennsylvania is looking for people to work at the prison in Mercer County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is bringing a job fair to the State Correctional Institution Mercer, with the goal of filling what the DOC says is dozens of positions. The fair...
butlerradio.com
County Declares Housing Crisis
The director of Butler County human services says the area currently has a housing crisis. County commissioners approved an emergency declaration at yesterday’s public meeting because of an increased need for emergency shelter locations for homeless families. “We’re seeing more homeless families now,” Brandon Savochka, Butler County’s Human Services...
butlerradio.com
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
beavercountyradio.com
Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today
(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
erienewsnow.com
Bridge Dedication Ceremony to be Held to Honor Trooper John W. Marin
Pennsylvania State Senator Michelle Brooks will be dedicating a bridge in Crawford County in Memorial of Trooper John W. Marin. Trooper Marin retired in 1994 from Troop E Meadville. Marin dedicated his career to public safety, and joined the Pennsylvania State Police in 1968. Marin, or JW as he was...
butlerradio.com
Helen M. Edinboro
Helen M. Edinboro, 84, a loving wife and mother of four children, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Helen was born on July 5, 1938 in Butler, Pa to Paul and Edna (Stamm) Wilson. She grew up in West Sunbury Pa and graduated from Moniteau class of 57’. On June 25, 1957, she married Kenneth D. Edinboro. They stayed in West Sunbury where they raised 1 son, Kenneth, and 3 daughters, Judy, Susan and Donna. She spent her time out of the house working at Dassa McKinney Elementary as a cafeteria monitor and a Leader at Weight Watchers in Butler.
butlerradio.com
Armeida M. McElravy
Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
visitlawrencecounty.com
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
