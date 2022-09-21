ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Eric Schmitt campaign stop in O’Fallon Missouri

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

O’FALLON, Mo. – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Attorney General Eric Schmitt visits O’Fallon, Missouri, Wednesday.

He will be touring small businesses in the area and speaking with owners about their concerns with the economy. The National Federation of Independent Businesses just endorsed Schmitt in his race against Democrat Trudy Busch-Valentine this November.

Trending: Center of U.S. population now located in Missouri Ozarks

Wednesday’s event will be at the Specialized Repair and Collision Center at 11:30 a.m.

Constance Mahan
2d ago

If the Dems get in, we will continue to have more crime and nothing being done about it, higher prices in every sector, higher taxes, and CRT and telling kids they can change gender without parents permission. That is not a State where I want to live. Why do you think everyone wants to move to Florida and leaving States like California and New York in record numbers?

Dee Miller
2d ago

he has been in the senate, the treasurer, now attorney General running for the senate again he needs to go he's done nothing for missoui, vote blue down the ballot, we need to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government.

boldandfaith
2d ago

He’s leaning towards being able to speak to the common people! The people he and the governor endanger, does he carry the blow torch or wrecking ball with him? And this it a republicans senator candidate only! Hawley doesn’t live in Missouri, Billy Long; came in to MISSOURI for a senate rebate, then left before the debate, three weeks ago, the mega Republican divided party, was here in Springfield, Bannon, Seen in the background, making jokes after donor turnout at the rally Referring to them as the broken toys for a misfit Island, this doesn’t seem to be a POLITICAL PARTY THAT FAILED TO OVERTHROW A GOVERNMENT; AS AN AMERICAN, voting blue,for women rights! Voting blue, for a Government for the People By The People; ALL TRUMP DID WAS ATTACK AMERICA’S PEOPLE AND NOT FOR THE PEOPLE! Voting BLUE!

