Eric Schmitt campaign stop in O’Fallon Missouri

O’FALLON, Mo. – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Attorney General Eric Schmitt visits O’Fallon, Missouri, Wednesday.

He will be touring small businesses in the area and speaking with owners about their concerns with the economy. The National Federation of Independent Businesses just endorsed Schmitt in his race against Democrat Trudy Busch-Valentine this November.

Wednesday’s event will be at the Specialized Repair and Collision Center at 11:30 a.m.

