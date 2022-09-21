Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Bill Turnbull: Renowned host of BBC Breakfast
Bill Turnbull was a popular presenter and broadcaster who appeared regularly on BBC radio and television over the last four decades.Turnbull, who has died aged 66, was a familiar and friendly face to viewers of BBC Breakfast, the morning news and current affairs programme he presented for 15 years with colleagues such as Sian Williams.William Turnbull was born in Guildford, Surrey, in 1956, to William, a barrister, and Honor, a teacher. He was educated at Eton, and at the University of Edinburgh, where he studied politics. It was at university that he got his first taste of journalism, editing the...
Butterflies: Close-up views in a country garden
A wildlife photographer was thrilled when he looked to his garden and saw Britain’s most beautiful butterflies.Andrew Fusek Peters, 57, spent a week snapping the colourful insects behind his countryside cottage in Lydbury North, Shropshire.The butterflies captured include the comma, holly blue, painted lady and small tortoiseshell.Fusek Peters has been travelling the country to photograph every species of UK butterfly but managed to capture this bunch from the comfort of his own home.He said: “The interesting thing is I’ve been all over the UK to get the rarest butterflies but these were shot right here in my garden.“These are the...
