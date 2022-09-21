Bill Turnbull was a popular presenter and broadcaster who appeared regularly on BBC radio and television over the last four decades.Turnbull, who has died aged 66, was a familiar and friendly face to viewers of BBC Breakfast, the morning news and current affairs programme he presented for 15 years with colleagues such as Sian Williams.William Turnbull was born in Guildford, Surrey, in 1956, to William, a barrister, and Honor, a teacher. He was educated at Eton, and at the University of Edinburgh, where he studied politics. It was at university that he got his first taste of journalism, editing the...

