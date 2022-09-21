Read full article on original website
Log truck crashed into home in Fort Payne
A log truck crashed into a home in Fort Payne on Friday.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
wvtm13.com
Head-on crash in Jefferson County leaves both drivers dead, child injured
WARRIOR, Ala. — A head-on collision in Jefferson County on Wednesday claimed the lives of both drivers and sent a child to the hospital, authorities said. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to Corner School Road and Bankston Road in Warrior at about...
weisradio.com
Tractor Trailer Hauling Chickens Overturns Near Collinsville
The driver of a tractor trailer hauling chickens – was transported for treatment of his injuries after wrecking on Alabama Highway 68 in DeKalb County overnight. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver, listed as a male resident of Winston Salem, North Carolina – rolled the big rig just prior to 1:00am (Thursday) near the intersection of County Road 57 and Highway 68, close to Collinsville. As of this afternoon (Thursday) the road remains closed in that area – while cleanup efforts continue.
WAFF
One lane reopened following early morning DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
2 charged with burglary in Decatur
Two people were arrested after a burglary in Decatur last month.
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles
UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
weisradio.com
Man Charged with Burglarizing Storage Units
A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden – an Officer with the Collinsville PD observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the local Dollar General, and while he was checking the vehicle, he heard loud banging noises coming from the nearby storage units. DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators responded to the scene to provide backup and it was discovered that two units had been burglarized. Sherman Lashun Wilson, age 35, was arrested, and he was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
33-year-old man killed in Cleburne County crash
A 33-year-old Georgia man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cleburne County over the weekend.
wbrc.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Decatur drug bust
One person was arrested and another remains at large after police say drugs were found inside a Decatur home on Wednesday.
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 21
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 21, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . leaving the scene of an accident; 3rd St. S.E. and Ash Ave. N.E; damage to 2016 Chevrolet Cruze; $200. September 20. burglary-3rd degree; Joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. S.W;...
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 federally indicted for fentanyl deaths
A Huntsville man and two others from Florence are among five recently indicted by a federal grand jury on fentanyl charges that resulted in death.
Report: Two arrested after overdosing with child in the car
A man and woman face child neglect and drug charges after a child was found in the backseat of a car where the two were suspected to have overdosed.
wbrc.com
Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
