Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
SAFD responds to west-side house fire; one person hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO — At least one person is hospitalized after a house fire broke out in west San Antonio Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The condition of that unidentified victim is unknown. Joseph Arrington, a fire department spokesperson, said crews "made an aggressive attack" to extinguish the flames when...
Fire in garage causes $100K in damages to northeast side home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire in the garage of a northeast side home caused about $100,000 in damages, but thankfully nobody was injured. It happened around 7:44 a.m. Thursday on the 18500 block of Taylore Run near E Sonterra Blvd. Firefighters responded for reports of a structure fire and...
Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising
SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
Man killed after getting hit by vehicle while riding his bike on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed while riding his bike on the west side of town Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Culebra Rd at Arcadia Creek near Grissom Rd. Police found a man in his late 40s in the street with critical injuries...
Man in critical condition after knife fight with relative
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after getting into a knife fight with a relative and being stabbed. Police responded to the 200 block of Aldama near South General McMullen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with multiple...
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
Forgotten Friends: Tanner the tabby was found inside a car engine
BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week we went out to the Bulverde Area Humane Society to...
Crews battling fire make unusual entry into home by cutting huge hole in garage door
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters had to find an unusual way into the garage of a far North Side home after it caught fire early Thursday morning. They cut a huge hole right through the garage door. “It’s hard for us to access it. The best way is...
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
Burglary problems at West Side storage facility may be worse than customers knew
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A West Side self-storage facility that has been plagued by a recent string of burglaries appears to have been experiencing this type of problem for some time. KSAT 12 News has spoken to frustrated customers of Otter Self Storage, located in the 2400 block of...
No one injured after dozens of bullets hit west-side home in 'targeted' attack
SAN ANTONIO — Police say nobody was injured after a spray of bullets hit a west-side home overnight. Police believe the home was targeted. It happened around 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the 2300 block of Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police were called out to the location...
Food truck doc to screen for free this weekend in San Antonio, after winning multiple awards at local festival
SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off winning multiple awards at last month's San Antonio Film Festival, a free screening of "Backstreet to the American Dream" – a years-in-the-making documentary about LA's food truck scene as the center of a new economic and cultural boom – is set to be held Saturday evening, as part of local Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on person involved in alleged road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public's help in providing information on a suspect responsible for the murder of Mark Maldonado Jr. on the west side, according to a press release. The incident occurred on the 6200 block of W. Commerce Street on...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
The aftermath of a tense situation at Jefferson High School; FDA warns about cooking chicken with Nyquil | KENS 5 News Now
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side with her husband early Wednesday. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
