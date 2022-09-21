ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Suspect on the run after woman assaulted near Brackenridge Park while exercising

SAN ANTONIO – A morning walk along East Mulberry Street north of downtown resulted in trauma for a woman after being allegedly punched in the face. San Antonio police responded to the 900 block of East Mulberry near Brackenridge Park just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of an assault. The woman told police she was exercising outdoors with her partner when a man allegedly punched her in the face and ran off.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Food truck doc to screen for free this weekend in San Antonio, after winning multiple awards at local festival

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off winning multiple awards at last month's San Antonio Film Festival, a free screening of "Backstreet to the American Dream" – a years-in-the-making documentary about LA's food truck scene as the center of a new economic and cultural boom – is set to be held Saturday evening, as part of local Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.
KTSA

Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch. The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

