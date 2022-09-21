Read full article on original website
UN News Centre
Noncommunicable diseases now ‘top killers globally’ – UN health agency report
From heart disease to cancer and diabetes, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) now outnumber infectious diseases as the “top killers globally,” the UN health agency said in a new report, released on Wednesday, with one person under 70 dying every two seconds from an NCD. The report and new data...
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
What’s behind the mystery of thousands of excess deaths this summer? | Devi Sridhar
The real reason is as mundane, and tragic, as an underfunded NHS still struggling with the terrible effects of Covid, says Edinburgh University’s Devi Sridhar
Urgent warning as cases of cancer surge in under 50s – the 11 signs you must never ignore
YOUNG people are now more at risk of developing cancer than ever before. The likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer before the age of 50 significantly increases the younger you are, a major analysis suggests. For example, people born in 1960 have a higher cancer risk before they turn 50...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
I’m a doctor and these 6 historical diseases are on the rise and what to look for – from Scarlet fever to tuberculosis
MANY believed them to be no match for modern medicine, but cases of historic diseases such as Scarlet fever and tuberculosis are now rocketing. The number of people having to be treated in hospital with malnutrition, scurvy and diphtheria has risen by 23 per cent in one NHS area to a five-year high.
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
Phys.org
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe of the shot, but instead, the bivalent booster meant to target the original strain of the virus and the current dominant strain, the omicron variant.
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
Three people have died of an unknown pneumonia in Argentina, with COVID and dozens of other illnesses ruled out
The patients tested negative for COVID, but their chest x-rays looked similar to those of people with the disease, according to health authorities.
