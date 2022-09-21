ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Diseases#The Who#Sub Saharan Africa#Fat People#Sub Saharan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina

A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
HEALTH
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy