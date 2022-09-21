ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Why is Twitch banning gambling on its platform?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Twitch and bans are becoming more and more synonymous – and now the popular platform has introduced a policy against gambling.

Earlier this month, Twitch was forced to issue a seven-day ban against a user caught having sex on a live stream. User Kimmikka was later welcomed back (changing her username to kim_mikka_) and has since grown her following from a mere 231 to almost 10,000 subscribers upon her return.

Despite not explicitly showing any body parts (thankfully), the act broke Twitch's strict community guidelines.

However, the platform's next victim created a state of confusion online when they banned a cute kitty emote due to "sexual content." In a viral post shared on Twitter, streamer Nicole ‘ HallowQweenn ’ Marquez quipped: "Really, Twitch!? But hot tub streams [are] ok?"

"Like honestly, no hate to hot tub streams, but sometimes it gets a lil’ crazy. I understand it’s work, but to say my poor lil’ cat emote is TOO sexual?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, Twitch has announced a gambling ban – and here's everything we know so far:


What has Twitch said?

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday evening (10 September), Twitch said they would be banning "streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games" after "actively reviewing" the community.

These sites include Rollbit, Duelbits, and Roobet, which Twitch "may identify" when the policy kicks in. One of the most popular slot gambling sites Stake.com, will also be included in the ban.

You can read the full statement here:

When will the policy start?

The policy will be enforced from October 18th.


Will there be a ban on all gambling?

Twitch has not said they will be banning all gambling, though they plan on prohibiting websites that aren’t "licensed in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection."

They added: "We will continue to allow websites that focus on sports betting, fantasy football, and poker."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Mega-popular masked Twitch star Dream will finally reveal his face today

Dream, a YouTuber with over 30 million subscribers on the platform and a Minecraft heavy hitter on Twitch, will finally reveal his face today (23 September).The Florida-based content creator made his first YouTube upload in 2019 and has been faceless.He's only been spotted in public wearing a mask with a drawn-on smiley face that has correlated with his identity since.Some days ago, Dream took to his YouTube Community tab to share some details about his grand declaration."My next upload will be me face revealing. The mask is coming off," his post began before adding that English gamer GeorgeNotFound "is finally...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

HasanAbi had perfect response to Matt Gaetz joining Twitch

Left-wing Twitch streamer HasanAbi gave Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz a warm welcome to the Twitch community on Thursday.On Thursday, Gaetz (R-FL) unexpectedly announced he was going to join Twitch to "bring my America First message to a new generation of viewers". In response, HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Piker, tweeted: "This is certainly what we needed on the platform," at Gaetz.Piker, has about 2 million followers on the platform. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGaetz followed-up the conversation with Piker by thanking him for 'tuning in' and reminding him to subscribe to his Twitch channel. The seemingly...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Uproar as Heardle glitch stops players putting in the right answer

Music lovers are in uproar after playing today's Heardle game due to a glitch not allowing them to select the correct answer.Heardle is a daily music game that asks players to guess what song is playing based on the first few seconds. Like other Wordle games, Heardle allows players to share their statistics and track how well they've done over the course of their time playing.In July this year, the app was acquired by music-streaming platform Spotify which previously upset players after they believed it caused them to lose their historical data.(Spoilers ahead for today's Heardle answer!)Sign up to our...
MUSIC
Indy100

Brits baffled by Americans thinking Boots is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"

For most Brits, the high street store Boots is your one-stop shop for all your cosmetic and medical needs.You can also pick up a bargain of a meal deal for lunch too. In all honesty we probably take it for granted but for one American tourist it is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"That's exactly what Brandon, from Prattville, Alabama wrote about the popular pharmacy on Twitter during a recent trip to London. Others flocked to label it the "best drug store on earth".Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing his love for the pharmacy to his...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker#Video Game
Indy100

Is there going to be a global blackout on September 24?

The internet has come up with yet another doomsday conspiracy theory set to happen this Saturday on 24 September. According to the people of TikTok, Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter, there will be a global-wide blackout that will cause a 'great reset' in the economy, politics, and more. Apparently the global blackout could be caused by a natural disaster, a nuclear attack, asteroids, a storm, or a cyber attack. But the results will be no electricity, food, and global chaos. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPeople on TikTok warned others to prepare for a doomsday event on 24 September....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy