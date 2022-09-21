Read full article on original website
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
Will Flying Taxis soon be an Option?
United Airlines has ordered 200 flying taxis and has an option for another 200, as reported by CNBC last week. According to The Business Insider, the flying taxi, with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph, has conventional wings, rotors, and pushers. United ordered the original 200 from Eve Air Mobility and 100 from another California company earlier this year, according to information published online this week by the ExtremeTech website.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Shows Off Second Production Test G700 with Full Interior
Gulfstream’s G700 flight test program is in full swing, and the company recently flew its second production aircraft, known as P2, for the first time. The 7,500-nautical mile-range twinjet is equipped with a full interior and is being used to test maturity, durability, and comfort of the cabin elements.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’
The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
Here's what it took to move a broken-down US special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve just over 50 feet
Norway's military said bad weather has delayed the recovery of the CV-22 Osprey, but it hopes to recover the aircraft by Sunday.
Video shows swarm of six unidentified drones fly over US Navy's most advanced destroyer ship off the coast of California, while vessel was in international waters
The US Navy has released a new video showing the moment a sailor filmed six mysterious drones swarming around its most advanced warship in April 2019. In this incident, drones were captured floating around the USS Zumlwalt, though six other vessels were involved, and all incidents happened between March and July of 2019.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
Flying at 200 feet in an open-air plane
Matt Tisdale’s Air Cam doesn’t fly as high, or as fast, as most planes, but he says it’s one of the most relaxing planes to fly, and it has a great view.
Piper pilot narrowly avoids mid-air
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Earlier today I departed VFR from...
Royal Caribbean Brings Beloved Celebrity Feature to its New Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has drawn out the introduction of its newest massive cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will be the first of its class meaning that the cruise line isn't beholden to including any feature found on any of its previous ships. When the cruise line...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
The U.S. Military Is Buying Electric Jet-ski Robots
Jet skis look great in spy movies, but for actual military use, they have some big drawbacks. They’re noisy gas-guzzlers and inconvenient aboard a warship, which must find a safe and secure place to store their fuel. The future of jet skis for elite SEAL teams looks and sounds different. On Thursday, the Defense Innovation Unit and electric jet ski maker T3MP3ST told Defense One that they have inked a deal to help the military experiment with electric jet skis that can be converted into autonomous drones.
Gravity Founder Shows Off New Jet Pack By Flying Around Chicago
In case you weren’t paying attention, Iron Man-style flying suits are relatively normal now. The UK ambulance service has tested them for reaching difficult spots, the Royal Navy flew between an escort ship and an aircraft carrier, and armed police held a high-speed chase to catch a simulated criminal – it turns out there are a lot of jobs that are made easier with flight.
