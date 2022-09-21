Read full article on original website
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man in Recent Larceny at City Convenience Store
Bridgeport Police Officer Austen Zorick is seeking public assistance to help identify a male and vehicle related to a recent larceny complaint. The larceny in question took place at the Black Bear Express, which is situated just off the Saltwell exit of Interstate 79. The date of the incident is Sept. 20.
Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To Operating Under Influence Charge For Man In Darien
A 52-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Post Road and Hecker Avenue in Darien shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Darien Police Department said.
Stamford Teen Nabbed For Shooting Man Walking On City Street, Police Say
A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg as he was walking down a city street. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on Woodland Avenue. According to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police, a...
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury
Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
35-Year-Old Woman Who Worked As Cleaner Accused Of Stealing Jewelry From Irvington Residence
A Westchester housekeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing jewelry from a home she cleaned. Lourdes Lisbeth Aymar, age 36, of White Plains, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 by officers for theft of jewelry at the Irvington home, said Lt. Kevin Johnson of the Irvington Police. According to Johnson,...
Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues
TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
Connecticut police ask for help to identify body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls
BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Troop I is seeking help to identify a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
Duo Charged For Crack Cocaine Transaction In Torrington, Police Say
A man and a woman were charged after police said the man was seen selling "eight balls" of crack cocaine to the woman in Connecticut. Bashaun Faison, age 31, and 52-year-old Michele Annette Abbott, both of Torrington, were arrested on Wednesday, Sept 21, in Litchfield County, Connecticut State Police said.
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June. The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to...
VIDEO: Police make 3 arrests in Naugatuck hit-and-run
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
Police Look for Man Accused of Stealing Puppy in Wallingford
Police are looking for a person that's accused of stealing a puppy from All Pets Club in Wallingford. The incident happened on Aug. 29. Police said the puppy was reported stolen over a week later on Sept. 9. A man with long dreadlocks, wearing a white short sleeve shirt, was...
Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Danbury High School
A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a social medical threat against a Fairfield County high school. The incident took place in Danbury on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to the Danbury Police, officers were quickly able to identify a suspect and make an arrest after becoming aware of a social media threat regarding Danbury High School.
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
