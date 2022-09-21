ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Brass Mill Mall in Waterbury

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Champs Sports in the Waterbury Brass Mill Mall Thursday. The robbery happened inside the mall on Union Street at around 6 p.m. Police said employees told them that two men had stolen items from the store and a knife was displayed.
trumbulltimes.com

Chief: Trumbull mall cop 'reassigned' due to staffing issues

TRUMBULL — For 10 months, the town had a police officer stationed at the Westfield Trumbull mall, patrolling the shopping center, providing security tips to store-owners and in general serving as a walking deterrent to crime. But, in June of this year, the officer was reassigned to the Trumbull...
TRUMBULL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut police ask for help to identify body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, Conn. — Troop I is seeking help to identify a body discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said Troop I responded at approximately 6:54 p.m. to a wooded area, ½ mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls for a medical. Rail service was halted for the investigation.
BEACON FALLS, CT
PIX11

Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
BRONX, NY
WTNH

Liquor, smoke shops burglarized across Milford: PD

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police are on the scene of multiple commercial burglaries that occurred on Friday at liquor and smoke shops across Milford. Investigators released the following list of businesses that have reported burglaries: KS Mart, 548 Naugatuck Ave. PuffCity Smoke Shop, 874 Boston Post Rd. Viola Wine & Liquor Store, 975 Bridgeport […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Man Accused of Stealing Puppy in Wallingford

Police are looking for a person that's accused of stealing a puppy from All Pets Club in Wallingford. The incident happened on Aug. 29. Police said the puppy was reported stolen over a week later on Sept. 9. A man with long dreadlocks, wearing a white short sleeve shirt, was...
Daily Voice

Juvenile Accused Of Making Threat To Danbury High School

A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making a social medical threat against a Fairfield County high school. The incident took place in Danbury on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to the Danbury Police, officers were quickly able to identify a suspect and make an arrest after becoming aware of a social media threat regarding Danbury High School.
DANBURY, CT

