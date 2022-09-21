Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties until Friday

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple lakeshore counties until early Friday morning.

The statement is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday for the following counties:



Lake County.

Ashtabula County.

Lorain County.

Erie County.

Cuyahoga County.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

Swimmers should not enter the water.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter