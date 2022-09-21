Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties until Friday
A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple lakeshore counties until early Friday morning.
The statement is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday for the following counties:
- Lake County.
- Ashtabula County.
- Lorain County.
- Erie County.
- Cuyahoga County.
A high risk of rip currents is expected.
Swimmers should not enter the water.
