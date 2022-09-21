ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple counties until Friday

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlEJx_0i48ZSCk00

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for multiple lakeshore counties until early Friday morning.

The statement is in place from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday for the following counties:

  • Lake County.
  • Ashtabula County.
  • Lorain County.
  • Erie County.
  • Cuyahoga County.

A high risk of rip currents is expected.

Swimmers should not enter the water.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Rip Currents#Beach Hazards Statement#Stormshield
weeklyvillager.com

Portage County Health District informs residents that COVID-19 contact tracing calls may be from a 415-area code

Portage County Health District (PCHD) continues to respond to COVID-19 following the guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Part of this response is using contact tracing to track cases and prevent larger outbreaks. PCHD is contracting with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) to assist in the contact tracing process for Portage County. PCG contact tracers will be using a 415-area code when calling Portage County residents. If you don’t answer, PCG will leave a call back number with a 330-area code.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Amber Alert system sends out multiple alerts to thousands in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little boy who was abducted by his father from his Akron after he shot the boy’s mother is safe and the suspect, Juan Castro, 24, is in jail. The Amber Alert that went out may have played a role in the arrest of the suspect, on Cleveland’s west side, but some people received the alert 2 or even 3 times, even after the alert had been cancelled, and that has led to questions regarding the operation of the amber alert system.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland.com

Ground-level ozone is getting worse in Cleveland, requiring the city to develop an action plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ground-level ozone has gotten worse in Cleveland as evidenced by the Ohio EPA’s recent reclassification of the city’s compliance status. The city was downgraded from marginal non-attainment to moderate non-attainment after it was determined by the Ohio EPA that the city still is not in compliance with 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ground-level ozone, according to an announcement Thursday by the city’s Department of Public Health.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
CHARDON, OH
Beacon

ODOT construction includes roundabout

Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
PORT CLINTON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy