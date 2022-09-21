Read full article on original website
Demon Domination: Washington Sweeps All Titles at Mount Pleasant Meet, Columbus Team Runners-Up
All that glitters was gold on Thursday in Mount Pleasant, and it all came back to Washington with the Demon cross country teams in a statement performance. The Washington boys won the large school division team title with their score of 27 points, Oskaloosa was second with 45. Demon Micah Rees was the individual meet champion in 16:10, scorching the field by nearly a minute. Other Washington finishers included Tyler Alderton third, Drew Horak sixth, Elijah Morris eighth, Lane Schrock ninth, Andrew Rees 10th and Andrew Shepherd 17th.
Unbeaten, Top Three Eagles Visit Snake Pit Friday
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team returns home for to a top three task Friday when they host No. 3 in Class 1A and unbeaten Pella Christian in district action. SK is 2-2 on the year after Friday’s 35-13 win at Pleasantville. The Snakes outgained the Trojans 402 to 207 in total yards last week including an astounding 358 to seven on the ground. Cole Clarahan had 19 carries for 168 yards and a score. Sawyer Stout and Isaac Bruns combined for 26 carries and 169 yards with Bruns and Cole Kindred reaching the end zone. This year the Cobras are averaging 28 points per game and giving up 20, to go with 330 yards per game, 270 on the ground. Cole Clarahan has 70 carries 481 yards and five touchdowns to lead the way. Through the air, Sawyer Stout is eight of 18 for 189 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Cole Kindred has caught four balls for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jack Clarahan has 21 tackles, four and a half for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception. The Cobras have forced eight turnovers this year.
Golden Hawks Host Central Lee Hawks Friday
It will be all Hawks and all black and gold tonight in Wellman when the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk football team entertains the Central Lee Hawks. Mid-Prairie is 3-1 this year and 1-0 in district play after a 56-0 pounding of Eddyville-Blakesburg a week ago. Mid-Prairie outgained the Rockets 318 to 121 in total yards including 263 to 74 on the ground. Braden Hartley led the Golden Hawk attack with 11 carries for 152 yards and five touchdowns. Jarron Thomas and Landon Sullivan also had rushing touchdowns. The Golden Hawks forced six turnovers, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions, including a Collin Miller pick six. On the year, Mid-Prairie averages 28 points per game and allows 18 while going for 293 yards per night, 228 in the run game. Individual leaders include Miller at 14 of 44 for 229 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Braden Hartley has 93 carries for 662 yards and nine touchdowns, all top 10 marks in 2A. Cain Brown has eight catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also has a team best 22 tackles and two interceptions.
WACO Hopes to Neutralize New London on Homecoming
WACO Warriors football is on a tear, but it will not be easy to keep it going with New London coming to town for homecoming tonight. 5-0 WACO stayed ranked second in the state in 8-player football after a 54-26 win over Iowa Valley last week. Warriors running back Simeon Reichenbach continued a stellar senior season with 12 rushes for 180 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his season totals to 492 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Senior quarterback Isaac Oswald tossed another two scores to reach 11 passing touchdowns this year. His top target has been fellow senior Oleh Shtefanchuk, who has turned five of his eight receptions into TDs.
Columbus Can’t Finish Off L&M, English Valleys Volleyball
The Columbus Community Wildcats volleyball team fought hard, but lost a pair of 3-set matches Tuesday night. In the first, Columbus responded from losing the first set to Louisa-Muscatine 25-19 and won the second by the same score. But the Wildcats fell in the decisive third set 15-11. Senior Victoria Howell returned from injury to lead the team with six kills. Freshman Jocelyn Hernandez provided a spark with three aces. Senior setter Sara Vela finished with one kill, 11 assists, three digs and an ace.
Columbus Closing in on 5-0 in Football
The “Columbus Crew” is growing. Columbus Community Wildcats football is on fire as they enter Week Five, unbeaten heading into a trip to Pekin tomorrow night. And the rest of the state might be starting to notice. After a 49-20 win over Lisbon, Columbus received votes in the...
Hawks Use Brooms on Business Trip To Durant
The No. 15 in Class 3A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team scored their 10th win of the season Tuesday, dominating Durant on the road in straight sets. The Hawks took the match by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-16. The Mid-Prairie defense was led by Dakota Mitchell with 19 digs and Ella Groenewold’s five blocks. Jovi Evans and Landry Pacha had a combined 27 assists and 19 kills. The Golden Hawks have now won four of their last five matches to improve to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the River Valley Conference. They are off until Thursday when they host Tipton for Senior Night.
Demon Boys, Mid-Prairie Boys and Girls Stay Steady; Demon Girls Rise in this Week’s Rankings
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released their week five cross country rankings with the Washington Demons and Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks continuing to represent the listening area at the state level. In Class 3A, the Washington boys were at No. 13 in the team rankings again this week. The Demon boys have one ranked runner in their lineup with Micah Rees checking in at No. 11 in the state for the second straight week. The Washington girls are up two spots in the Class 3A poll from 14th to 12th this week. The Demon girls have one ranked runner in their lineup with Iris Dahl moving up a spot from 16th to 15th this week. Washington most recently ran at the Timm Lamb Invite in Fort Madison where both squads captured team gold and Rees won the individual boys title.
Lone Tree Football Visits WMU on Homecoming
Two of the area’s 8-player football teams will meet on a homecoming Friday as the Lone Tree Lions travel to take on the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves. Both squads look to build off of wins last week. Lone Tree has won three straight since losing their season opener. After piling...
Ravens Roll Through Rivermont For Season’s Second Win
The Hillcrest Academy volleyball team scored their second victory of the season Tuesday night when Rivermont Collegiate from the Quad Cities visited Kalona. The Ravens were winners in straight sets by scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-11. Hillcrest got a staggering amount of their offense from the service line on the evening, totaling 31 aces. Kylee Statler led Hillcrest with 10 aces, Claire Withrow had eight to go with her 11 assists. Malia Yoder totaled eight kills and Lydia Beachy led the Raven defense with four digs. After the match head coach Brandon Statler talked about what he saw from his team. “Tonight in all of the sets, 1, 2, and three I told them to keep pushing. Our serving was great. I think we had only seven service errors and that’s improved for us. Malia (Yoder) was swinging hard and Claire (Withrow’s) passes were great. So to see that clicking, to see them working together, is going to be big for us down the stretch.”
BREAKING NEWS: Voss and Flannery Reign as Royalty For Washington Homecoming
The 2022 Washington Homecoming king and queen were crowned Thursday night at the Washington High School Auditorium. During Spirit Night festivities Grace Voss was named queen and Kevin Flannery is this year’s king. The full court includes queen candidates Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, and Teegan Sulentich, with king candidates Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson and Cameron Vongpanya. Homecoming week activities continue Friday with Demon Spirit dress-up day, an early out at 1:20p.m. followed by the Homecoming parade at 2p.m. that will travel from the High School to the square on South Iowa Avenue, with a pep assembly in the Central Park square at 3p.m. The annual Homecoming dance will be Saturday from 8-10p.m.
Hawkeyes Down Mississauga, 32-1, in Fall Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball pitching staff fanned 35 batters as the Hawkeyes defeated the Mississauga Tigers, 32-1, on Thursday night at Duane Banks Field in a 15-inning exhibition. Redshirt sophomore Zach Voelker tallied four strikeouts in an inning of work. Redshirt sophomore Keaton Anthony,...
JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week
This week’s JET Physical Therapy PM Sports Page Athlete of the Week is Sigourney volleyball player Brookelyn Hemsley. The senior recently eclipsed 1,000 career assists for the Savages and piled up almost 130 assists in total in 8 matches last week. Congrats Brookelyn!
50th Annual Kalona Fall Festival to Take Place This Weekend
Kalona’s Fall Festival is set to reach a major milestone this week. The annual event, taking place Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24 hits the half-century mark in 2022. The Fall Festival, which began as a fundraiser for the Kalona Historical Society offers live music, great food, like...
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
Halcyon House Washington Page Grace Voss and Kevin Flannery
On today’s program, 2022 Washington Homecoming Queen Grace Voss and King Kevin Flannery join KCII News Director Jerry Edwards during KCII’s live coverage of Spirit Night and Coronation Activities Thursday, September 22nd at the Washington High School Auditorium. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Where to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers Saturday night
Iowa football will kick off its slate of 2022 Big Ten Conference games Saturday night in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Hawkeyes will take on the 3-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium at 6:10 p.m. The contest will air on the Big Ten Network. Both teams will enter Saturday’s game...
