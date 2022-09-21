The Hillcrest Academy volleyball team scored their second victory of the season Tuesday night when Rivermont Collegiate from the Quad Cities visited Kalona. The Ravens were winners in straight sets by scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-11. Hillcrest got a staggering amount of their offense from the service line on the evening, totaling 31 aces. Kylee Statler led Hillcrest with 10 aces, Claire Withrow had eight to go with her 11 assists. Malia Yoder totaled eight kills and Lydia Beachy led the Raven defense with four digs. After the match head coach Brandon Statler talked about what he saw from his team. “Tonight in all of the sets, 1, 2, and three I told them to keep pushing. Our serving was great. I think we had only seven service errors and that’s improved for us. Malia (Yoder) was swinging hard and Claire (Withrow’s) passes were great. So to see that clicking, to see them working together, is going to be big for us down the stretch.”

