Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo

EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!

You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them

Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC

When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman

This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
