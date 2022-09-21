Read full article on original website
KFOR
Oklahoma records nearly 40 degree temperature drop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — After Wednesday brought record tying highs in the upper 90s in central Oklahoma and bountiful 100s in northern Oklahoma, Thursday is much cooler. Clouds are keeping temps in northern Oklahoma in the 60s to lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately rainfall is not expected to be enough to help the drought at all.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
OKC family says they haven’t had hot water in weeks after reported gas leak left without solution
Mother, Annie Medico said Oklahoma Natural Gas told her there was a minor gas leak causing her lack of hot water.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
OKCFD Battling Grass Fire In Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters are at the scene of a grass fire on the city's northwest side. The fire is located near Northwest 122nd Street between North Council Road and North Rockwell Avenue. The department said the fire is also involving bales of hay which have caused considerable smoke in the...
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them
Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
One Of America’s Top-50 Restaurants Is In OKC
When it comes to good eats, Oklahoma is full of them. They mainly cater to home-cooking country dishes, usually deep-fried with a side of gravy, but other tastes stand out in a crowd. One Oklahoma City restaurant was named in the Top-50 Restaurants in America. Off in the wilds of...
iheart.com
Freak Accident On Oklahoma State Fair Midway Injures Woman
This is crazy. One minute she as waiting to enjoy a ride on the midway at the Oklahoma State Fair and the next she's covered in blood and being transported to the hospital. The cause? No she wasn't injured on a ride. She was injured by someone's phone that someone didn't properly secure before they boarded the ride. Rebecca Gillepsie took to Facebook to warn others to secure your belongings because this is what could happen.
Oklahoma City makes list of ‘Best Taco Cities’ in US
If you have a craving for tacos, you are not alone.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
