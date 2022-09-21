Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrest Brighton Man for Probation Violation
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant at the Jail for forty-one-year-old Brett Allen Wulf of Brighton for two warrants for probation violations. Wulf was arrested Wednesday after a family member had called in that Wulf was causing a disturbance at the house high on methamphetamine. Wulf was spotted walking on Highway 1, and when the deputy confronted him, Wulf said that he drove his truck to the house and was walking to the Jail to turn himself in on his warrants. Wulf also admitted that he had been using meth non-stop for close to a week.
KCRG.com
Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices. A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.
kciiradio.com
Mt. Pleasant Male Charged With Attempted Murder
On Saturday, September 17, just after midnight, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at 500 N. Hamlin Street. Following the 12:29 call, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
kciiradio.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Riverside on Felony Gun Charge
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist an Iowa Highway Patrol Officer at a traffic stop in Riverside. Fifty-year-old Gregory Lamont Blackmon of Belleville, IL, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and control of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony.
ourquadcities.com
2 Burlington men face felony charges in QC ATM theft incidents
Two Burlington men face felony charges in two similar incidents involving damaged ATMs and thefts from Quad-City area banks. Police arrested 32-year-old Kendall Campbell on felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, and 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson the same charges. Early on May 9, Davenport Police responded to an...
KCJJ
Coralville woman arrested after alleged assault at H Bar
A Coralville woman was arrested this week after an alleged assault at Iowa City’s H Bar last Saturday night. According to the police report, the incident occurred at 3:20 am in the South Van Buren Street bar. 24-year-old Penny Johnson of 20th Avenue reportedly ran towards the victim and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. Johnson then allegedly continued to stand over the victim and threw multiple punches, knocked her to the ground when she stumbled up, and kicked her in the head, causing serious bleeding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police seek Iowa mother whose toddler who died from Fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, IOWA — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, weighs […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Severe Rollover Crash
The Washington County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries at Spruce Ave. and 220th Street in rural Washington County. Prior to emergency personnel arriving on the scene, it was advised that no person was located within the vehicle and that the vehicle was on its top in the north ditch.
ottumwaradio.com
SE Iowa Man Faces Six Theft Related Charges
Ottumwa police say a Fairfield man with prior theft convictions stole a debit card and used it to withdraw money and buy items. 26-year-old Jedakyah Ponce has been charged with third-degree theft and five counts of unauthorized use of credit card, all aggravated misdemeanors. According to court records, during the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Police looking for information on Bobcat UTV theft
Parents had a lot of questions tonight as they met with school district leaders to learn about the Cedar Rapids School District's plans for its newest high school. He and three other astronauts spent nearly 7 months on the International Space Station before returning in May. Soft opening date set...
KCJJ
Area transient accused of breaking into Iowa City home and taking ladies underwear
An area transient has been arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from an alleged incident where he broke into an Iowa City residence and stole women’s underwear. According to the criminal complaint, the Bowery Street residents set up a surveillance camera in the basement of the house, next to a washing machine and dryer. A little after 6am on September 7th , 27-year-old Jerome Brooks was observed entering the basement and looking around. The video shows him then noticing a laundry basket on top of the dryer, which he rummages through. Brooks reportedly removes several pairs of women’s underwear, smells them, and puts them in his pocket. The victims, who were home at the time, reported having three pairs of underwear and one t-shirt stolen.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison in death of 16-year-old
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in connection with the death of 16-year-old Tylan Sanders. A Scott County jury in July convicted Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 20, of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a hearing...
iheart.com
Johnson County Sheriff's Office: Man Arrested After Driving Over 100mph
(Swisher, IA) -- The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after driving more than 100 miles an hour near Swisher. The Sheriff's Office says the man was clocked going 31 miles an hour over the speed limit in a 70 miles an hour zone on I-380 last Wednesday night. Deputies say the man said it was in a hurry to get home. They later found his drivers license had been previously revoked for multiple traffic violations, and deputies took the man into custody.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
Comments / 0