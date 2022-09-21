Read full article on original website
Multiple arrests made at Corpus Christi home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple arrests were made at a home off Pasadena Place and Santa Fe Street. 28-year-old Joshua Morales was arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police. Three other women, 23-year-old Caitlin Edwards, 25-year-old Miranda Gonzalez and...
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
Police search for man in taco restaurant burglary
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a suspect after a taco restaurant was burglarized. The man is considered a person of interest in a burglary of a business case, according to a post by the Brownsville Police Department. Police said the man was able to enter Taqueria Siberia located on International Blvd. […]
kurv.com
Suspect Arrest In Deadly Harlingen Shooting
Police in Harlingen have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Police say 45-year-old Juan Jose Martinez was taken into custody on Wednesday. Martinez is accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of 34-year-old Eric Lopez. Lopez’s body was found in a vehicle...
Smuggler gets prison after flying past Brownsville school at 96 mph
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A smuggler hammering the throttle reached speeds just shy of 100 mph, racing by a Brownsville school a half an hour before elementary students left class for the day. Now, he will have time to slow down in federal prison. Manuel Hernandez Jr, a 30-year-old Brownsville man who pleaded guilty April […]
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
kurv.com
Sheriff Says Body Found In Harlingen Could Be Tied To Deadly Weekend Shooting
The sheriff of Cameron County says a body found in a car in Harlingen may be tied to a deadly weekend shooting. Investigators found the body of 34-year-old Eric Jason Lopez inside a vehicle on West Lozano Street on Monday. Sheriff Eric Garza says the vehicle may be connected to a Saturday shooting in the Arroyo Acres subdivision.
KRGV
Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown
A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
KRGV
Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect
A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police. Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
Houston Chronicle
Texas Prosecutor Loses Attempt to Spare a Murderer From Execution
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied a motion to postpone the execution of a prisoner scheduled to be killed next month for the murder of a convenience store worker. The rejection was the latest twist in the tumultuous case of John Henry Ramirez,...
Gunman shoots 3 at Texas fair before being shot by deputies
AMARILLO, Texas — A gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Texas before he was shot and wounded by sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m. local time Monday (12 a.m. ET Tuesday), a man opened fire on Potter...
National Guardsman sentenced to 4 years for drug trafficking at South Texas border
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — An Army National Guardsman from Texas has been sentenced to four years in prison for illegally transporting cocaine across the South Texas border, the Justice Department announced. Jonathan Zarazua, 28, of Austin, must serve 50 months in federal prison and then three years of supervised release after pleading guilty for […]
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Convicted Cattle Rustler Loses in Court Today!
Today on LIVE! - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in town and spurs a discussion between LIVE!'s Joe Hyde and Yantis Green. Also, convicted cattle rustler Dusty Thompson loses in civil court today, two Concho Valley teams deal with social media threats, they found the 97-year-old's bicycle last night, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in San Angelo, and the Lake View Chiefs travel to Levelland to take on the Lobos.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Pet of the Week: Puppy
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
schulenburgsticker.com
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
Man crosses border with meat, puppies, and a drug-filled candy box
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. citizen residing in Mexico was convicted Thursday of smuggling narcotics in a box of candy after he claimed has was crossing the border to attend a party in McAllen. The trial of Nestor Alan Garcia, 35, spanned four days, finding him guilty on all six counts as charged related […]
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
