Read full article on original website
Related
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
Ford was forced to halt deliveries of some F-Series pickups after running out of blue oval badges, report says
A shortage of blue Ford badges forced it to pause some shipments, with the pickup range particularly affected, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Will Flying Taxis soon be an Option?
United Airlines has ordered 200 flying taxis and has an option for another 200, as reported by CNBC last week. According to The Business Insider, the flying taxi, with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph, has conventional wings, rotors, and pushers. United ordered the original 200 from Eve Air Mobility and 100 from another California company earlier this year, according to information published online this week by the ExtremeTech website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
OLD Widow of 9/11 pilot recalls watching hijacked jet being flown into World Trade Center: ‘As his plane struck we realised we were a nation at war’
The widow of a pilot whose hijacked jet was flown into the World Trade Center on 9/11, has recalled watching the plane strike and thinking “we are a nation at war”.Ellen Saracini’s husband, Victor Saracini, 51, was the captain of United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes that were seized by Al-Qaeda hijackers, and used to attack targets in New York and Washington DC.After the plane took off from Boston bound for Los Angeles, hijackers stormed the cockpit and killed the pilot, and the first mate, Michael Horrocks. They then flew the plane into the South Tower of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Ghost Plane' Crashes Miles Out to Sea, Nobody Found in Cockpit
A report has said all four people believed to be on board the aircraft were German.
C-130 Seaplane Should Fly In 2023 Says Air Force Special Ops Commander
AFSOCFaced with a potential fight against China across vast swaths of ocean, the amphibious C-130 could soon finally become a reality.
msn.com
Pilot's Account of What Flying on the 'Concorde' Was Like Makes Us So Nostalgic
It's been almost 20 years since the Concorde made its final flight — making trips at twice the speed of sound hasn't been an option for travelers since the aircraft retired in the early 2000s. It might have been fast, but it wasn't without its downsides, including the high cost of fuel and the crash in Paris in 2000 that ended up taking the lives of more than 100 people.
Flying at 200 feet in an open-air plane
Matt Tisdale’s Air Cam doesn’t fly as high, or as fast, as most planes, but he says it’s one of the most relaxing planes to fly, and it has a great view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
generalaviationnews.com
Piper pilot narrowly avoids mid-air
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Earlier today I departed VFR from...
The Flying Hovercraft that makes 70 mph will blow your mind
We were waiting for flying cars but got a flying hovercraft instead. There have been aircraft that can land on water for many years. Meet Hammacher Schlemmer's "Flying Hovercraft," which can fly over both land and water. The company claims that the Flying Hovercraft, which has a futuristic design, has...
Best drone landing pad in 2022
The best landing pads will give you a safe take-off and landing every time and keep your lens clean
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
IFLScience
Gravity Founder Shows Off New Jet Pack By Flying Around Chicago
In case you weren’t paying attention, Iron Man-style flying suits are relatively normal now. The UK ambulance service has tested them for reaching difficult spots, the Royal Navy flew between an escort ship and an aircraft carrier, and armed police held a high-speed chase to catch a simulated criminal – it turns out there are a lot of jobs that are made easier with flight.
Comments / 0