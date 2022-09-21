ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New tropical system may threaten Florida; Hurricane Fiona heading north

By C. A. Bridges, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhYIj_0i48WI1100

Things are getting busier in the Atlantic, with another system that's heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service is watching a tropical wave east of the southern Windward Islands that is likely to become a tropical depression within the next two or three days as it heads toward the central Caribbean Sea later this week, and another off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Gaston formed over the central Atlantic hours after developing into a tropical depression, about 990 miles west of the Azores. It is expected to strengthen over the next day or two.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm this morning after it left the Turks and Caicos Islands and headed toward Bermuda, leaving devastation in its wake . Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were slammed with up to 30 inches of rain which triggered massive widespread flooding, mudslides, loss of power and drinking water, and destruction. Hurricane conditions are possible and tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda by late Thursday.

Hurricane Fiona has devastated Puerto Rico. Here's how you can help.

At least four people have died through the Caribbean, thousands in Puerto Rico have been displaced and about 3/4 of the island was still without power as of Wednesday morning, according to FEMA. More rain is forecast through the week in parts of Puerto Rico. In the Dominican Republic over 12,000 people were displaced, more than a million were without running water, more than 7000,000 homes and businesses were without power, 3,000 homes were damaged or destroyed, and four bridges collapsed, the national Emergency Operations Center said.

The next named storm in the Atlantic would be Hermine.

Your guide to preparing for the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

Excessive rainfall forecast

Busier Atlantic season: 'It's very early' but could a second Hurricane Hermine get into the Gulf of Mexico?

Revised seasonal forecast: Atlantic hurricane season off to slow start. But top forecasters still expect above-normal activity

Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 p.m. Sept. 21:

Hurricane Fiona

  • Location: 605 miles southwest of Bermuda
  • Maximum wind speed: 130 mph
  • Direction: North at 9 mph
  • Next advisory: 11 p.m. ET

At 8 p.m. EDT, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 25.9 North, longitude 71.4 West. Fiona is moving toward the north near 9 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through this evening. A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected by Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Bermuda late tomorrow, and approach Atlantic Canada late Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts.

Fiona is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some strengthening is forecast through tonight, with some fluctuations in intensity possible on Thursday. Fiona is forecast to be a hurricane-force cyclone through Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Data from the NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 934 mb (27.58 inches).

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • Bermuda

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Bermuda

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Spaghetti models for Hurricane Fiona

See the latest models on where Hurricane Fiona could go.

Tropical Storm Gaston

  • Location: 705 miles west of the Azores
  • Maximum wind speed: 65 mph
  • Direction: Northeast at 15 mph
  • Next advisory:  11 p.m. ET

At 9 p.m. GMT, the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 39.0 North, longitude 40.0 West.

Gaston is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph. A turn to the the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall near the western Azores late this week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 mile from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

What else is out there and where are they?

Tropical wave 1: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over the far southeastern Caribbean Sea have changed little in organization since this morning. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean Sea during the next day or two, and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely to affect the Windward Islands tonight, and northern Venezuela, northeastern Colombia, and the ABC island chain during the next couple of days.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is currently surveying the system, and data from this mission will be assimilated into Wednesday night's forecast models.

Tropical wave 2: Showers and thunderstorms located near the west coast of Africa are associated with a tropical wave that is forecast to move over the far eastern Atlantic waters on Thursday.

Tropical wave 3: A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

How likely are they to strengthen?

Tropical wave 1: Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours: high, 70 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days: high, 90 percent.

Tropical wave 2: Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly northward, between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours: medium, 50 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days: medium, 60 percent.

Tropical wave 3: Despite a dry environment, slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the tropical Atlantic.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours: low, 20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days: low, 30 percent.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Tropical waves: It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

Colorado State University's 2-week forecast for Sept. 15-28

Colorado State University's hurricane forecast Sept. 15-28 gives the highest odds for above-normal activity — 50% — with lower odds for normal — 40% — and below-normal  — 10%.

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGxPg_0i48WI1100

Although the season has gotten off to a quiet start, the peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

Weather watches and warnings issued for your area

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

Tropical forecast next five days

See the National Hurricane Center's five-day graphical tropical weather outlook below.

Excessive rainfall forecast

What's out there?

Systems currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dzrwn_0i48WI1100

What's next?

We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look at our special subscription offers here .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: New tropical system may threaten Florida; Hurricane Fiona heading north

Comments / 6

AP_001483.b479a40c08c54c77bcbbd5a7e6d9933e.2228
2d ago

New tropical system may threaten Florida. Been hearing that since June. Weather people got it wrong this year.

Reply(3)
3
Related
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Forecasters eye system that could threaten Florida as Fiona, Gaston churn along

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm even as forecasters are tracking three other storms, one of which could impact Florida next week.After lashing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Fiona continues to churn in the Atlantic along with Tropical Storm Gaston.Long-term models have one system on a path that could put it in the central Caribbean by next week before threatening Florida.The other two systems are in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.But Fiona is also still swriling.As of the 8 a.m. advisory, it was located about 700 miles southwest of Bermuda....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricane Warnings#Tropical Storm Gaston#Turks
960 The Ref

Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South Florida next week. Tropical Storm Ian first formed Friday morning and has been forecasted by the National Hurricane Center to become...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
L. Cane

Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States

Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: tropical wave may form into tropical depression

MIAMI - The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is closely monitoring an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic. As of 8 a.m., it was located about 800 miles east of Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center says this disturbance now has a 70 % chance of cyclone development over the next five days. Although there is some wind shear, an increase in organization could lead to the formation of a tropical depression. It is forecast to move generally westward over the Atlantic and will move near or over parts of the Leewards Islands by Friday. If a named storm forms, it will be Fiona. Regardless of development, all the moisture associated with this wave is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean islands by the end of the week and possibly into the weekend. Since forecast models currently show this disturbance may move in the general direction of South Florida, we will keep a close eye on it.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands

MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy