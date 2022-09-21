New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity this weekend

It must be fall when our food news turns to beer festivals and apples. As the calendar officially turns to fall on Thursday, we learn about brew fests coming up the next few weekends and Apple Harvest Day with its myriad ways to incorporate an apple into a yummy treat will be next Saturday, Oct. 1 in Dover. More about that next week.

This weekend brings BIPOC Fest on Sunday. In its second year, the event celebrating the food and culture of Black and Indigenous people of color has rebranded as the New England BIPOC Fest, casting a wider, regional net for the food, entertainment, cultural groups and non-profits, which will be featured at the festival.

BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity

The New England BIPOC Fest takes place outside at Vida Cantina on Route 1 in Portsmouth this Sunday. Organizers are expanding its vision and growing the festival to include more diversity.

Chili joins beer once again for the 10th Powder Keg Festival

The Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival marks 10 years on Oct. 1 and will feature local restaurants serving up their chili after a pandemic hiatus. And there's a much younger beer festival happening in Lee this weekend.

Oyster Week continues, culminates in Oysterfest this weekend

Beer releases by Stoneface Brewing and Throwback Brewery celebrate the Seacoast's favorite bivalve this week and Bernie's Beach Bar will host Oysterfest to end the week, all organized by the New Hampshire Shellfish Farmers Initiative to educate about the growing importance of oysters in the Seacoast economy. Check out all the pairings they've come up with for Oyster Week.

Brewfest set for Oct. 8

Held on the grounds of Cisco Brewers Portsmouth, New Hampshire Brewfest is one of the state's largest events for craft brewers from throughout New England and beyond. Proceeds from this 14th annual event will support both the Master Brewers Association of America scholarship fund and the Seacoast's own Prescott Park Arts Festival.

Nothing like food at the Fair

It's the last weekend to enjoy the Granite State Fair and all the food it has to offer in Rochester. It's open Thursday through Sunday with a long list of events and food on tap.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community. Please forward this Local Flavor newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here. And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here.

Enjoy,