Randall County, TX

Local elections offices introduce new paper-based voting equipment to the public

By Brianna Maestas, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
Potter and Randall Elections Administrations offices are introducing to the public their new, paper-based voting equipment, as shown during a media demonstration held Tuesday morning at the Santa Fe Ticket Office, located at 900 S. Polk St.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley and Randall County Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey demonstrated the new Verity Duo system that the elections offices will begin using in the November General Election. The new system brings the efficiency and accuracy of technology combined with the accountability of paper to ensure voter security.

"This is the first time that this equipment will be used. It is a little bit different from what we have been using. It's going to stay the same as far as the voting equipment; it looks the same. The difference is we do have a paper ballot that prints out from the duo voting machine that allows you to look and see what choices you made and verify your voting intentions. Then that paper ballot that has a QR code on it will be scanned by the scanner to that will record your vote, and the ballot with the QR code will drop down into a bag as a secondary source for recording the votes," Huntley said.

With the new system, voters will provide their voter registration information to receive an access code that they will type into the voting computer, where they will select their candidates much like the previous process. After choosing their candidates, individuals will be prompted to review their vote before providing the machine with the paper, where a specified QR code will be printed on it. The voter will then take the paper with the QR code over to the precinct scanner, where their vote will be recorded. According to the administrators, the voters will be able to see their choices on paper before finally casting their vote. The voter-verified record is read by a precinct scanner and backed up with paper that the voter approved.

"These QR codes are printed vote records. They do not even become a ballot until they are scanned. It is very important for the public to understand that this is not a receipt to be taken with the voter. If the voter does take the record with the QR code, their vote will not count," Lackey said.

Community voters are invited to experience the new equipment for themselves on Wednesday, Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Potter County Ticket Office, Randall County Annex, and Randall County Election Offices.

